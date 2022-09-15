. Civil servants of the district of Campo Grande receive medal for Good Judicial Services

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, September 14th, Des. Carlos Eduardo Contar, president of the TJMS, presented the medal for Good Judicial Services to public servants in the district of Campo Grande. This time, the honorees received the Bronze medal. The ceremony was held in the plenary of the Full Court.

In his speech, the president highlighted that the administration’s objective in delivering such medals is to publicly recognize how valuable and important the servants of justice in Mato Grosso do Sul are.

“With this simple but sincere tribute, we want to recognize the importance of your work. You are very important, you are indispensable human beings for the population to reach justice. On behalf of the MS judiciary and those who contribute to the effectiveness of the jurisdictional provision, I thank you for the dedication of each one. We are grateful for the services provided each day, each month, each year. Gratitude for the time and effort dedicated to the public service, especially to the Judiciary of MS”.

Judge Denize de Barros Dodero, director of the Capital Forum, once again thanked the president of the TJMS for the initiative that recognizes the value of servants, guaranteeing that it is a privilege to participate in the ceremony for the delivery of the medals, of such a special moment, of celebration of life.

“I say celebration of life because the history of our region of Campo Grande is intertwined with the trajectory, with the collaboration of each of those present. It took many years of dedication and conviviality. When we look at who is next to us, or in any direction in this plenary, we will always recognize a little bit of ourselves. There are affections, memories, feelings of belonging, trust, loyalty and security. We weave deep bonds, share moments of work and also of life. We learn responsibilities, create bonds, produce as a team, build a story together, our story. For this reason, today’s celebration is about gratitude for the individual and collective collaboration of each one. It’s about a legacy of faith. I want to congratulate them for everything they are, do and represent. Receive your honors with all justice and the affection of this composition by Vinícius de Moraes: I thank you / Thank you very much for all the beauty you gave us / Your presence, I recognize it was the best reward that life offered us / It was very beautiful you have come / Always helping, smiling, saying you don’t have what it takes. / I appreciate you turning me inside out and teaching me how to live. / I recognize that people who like people like you are priceless.

It should be noted that the Good Judiciary Services medal was established, through Resolution No. 245/2021, to recognize decades of dedication and stability, aimed at improving state justice services. The list of recipients was published by Ordinance No. 126/2022 of the Personnel Management Department, considering the length of service until June 30, 2021.

In addition to the honorees, family and friends, the vice president of the Court of Justice, Des. Sideni Soncini Pimentel; the Des. Luiz Gonzaga Mendes Marques, in addition to judges Luiz Felipe Medeiros Vieira, Sueli Garcia and Daniel Della Mea Ribeiro.

Check out the list of honorees below.

Cyntia Karla Oliveira da Silva (14 years old), Márcio Fernando Ferreira de Souza (14 years old), Renato Brito Escobar (14 years old), Letícia D’avila (14 years old), Pedro Gustavo Siqueira Neves (14 years old), Márcia Regina Martins Duarte (14 years old), Juliano Aparecido Silva Pena (14 years old), Carlos César Portilho Larson Gamarra (14 years old), Edivânia Messias Santos (14 years old), Maria Helena Soares (14 years old), Raphael Bittencourt dos Santos (14 years old), Carla Patrícia Lili Azambuja (14 years old), Simone Brusamarello (14 years old), Patricia Lima Mira (14 years old), Abimael Acosta Brito (15 years old), Wanessa Cristiane Gonçalves (15 years old), João Ediley Costa Vieira (15 years old), Hícaro Augusto Bertoletti (16 years old), Raimundo Rejo Ferreira Costa (16 years old), Wesla Chaves Novais Veloso (16 years old), Altair Aparecido Camargo Aguelho (16 years old), Camila Aparecida Ponce (16 years old), Jamil Siqueira Jr. (16 years old), Ivana Schwanz da Costa Marques (16 years old), Suely Pereira de Souza (16 years old), Suely Luiz Guimarães da Rosa (16 years old), Cíntia Aparecida Proença Pessoa (16 years old), Leandro de Carvalho Federici (16 years old) ), Ana Paula Abdalla Marques (16 years old), Ricardo dos Santos Cacho (16 years old), Gigliane Silva Della Mea Ribeiro (16 years old), Renata de Oliveira Gonçalves Covre Simão (16 years old), Fabrycia Godoy Lopes (16 years old), Luciano Moreira de Souza (17 years old), Maria Madalena Conte (17 years old), Aline Lanza (17 years old), Fábio Araújo Braga (17 years old), Vinícius de Siqueira (17 years old), Greice kelly Lopes Marques Lucchesi (17 years old), Aleksander dias de almeida (17 years old), Gisley Souza Lima Bernardino Leite (17 years old), Joice Neves da Fonseca (17 years old), Edmara de Andrade Souza (17 years old), Cláudia Perin Conti Saggiorato (18 years old), Cláudia dos Santos Fialho Mota (18 years old), Maria Helena Pinheiro Gonçalves (18 years old), Sônia Maria Moreira (18 years old), Maria Alice dos Santos Garcia (18 years old), Alessandra de Vasconcelos Silva (18 to nos), Osney Donisete Ramos (18 years old),Rita de Cassia Silveira Barbosa (18 years old), Carinne Ferreira London (18 years old), Elias da Silva Barbosa (18 years old), Kaithe Adolfina Ferreira de Souza Sena (18 years old), Jefferson de Oliveira Pinto (18 years old), Gilmar Odon dos Santos Ramos (18 years old), Edson Caires Simões (18 years old), Eliane Louveira Perera Cavalheiro (18 years old), Conrado Bucker (18 years old), Tania Leite de Melo (18 years old) , Lowester de Oliveira Barbosa (18 years old), Ednei Carlos da Silva (18 years old), Heloísa Correa Martins Porto (18 years old), Elizabeth Yukie Miura (18 years old), Carlos Augusto Rocha Alvim (18 years old) and Christiano Morais Arthur (18 years old) years old).