Collision between spacecraft and asteroid will be filmed by satellite

A successful strike would support the idea that, in the future, similar efforts could divert menacing asteroids to safer courses (Elements of this image furnished by NASA – Earth uv map from http)

Collision between a spacecraft and a small asteroid will occur at 6 kilometers per second and will be filmed in real time;

The goal is for the collision to push the asteroid Dimorphos into a closer orbit around its 780-meter partner Didymos;

Imminent attack is nothing more than humanity’s first field test of a planetary defense mission.

On the 26th, 11 million kilometers from Earth, NASA will promote the collision between a spacecraft and a small asteroid at 6 kilometers per second, which will be filmed in real time by LICIACube, an Italian cubesat. The impending attack is nothing more than humanity’s first field test of a planetary defense mission: NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, known as the Dart mission.

According to the portal science, the goal is for the collision to push the asteroid Dimorphos into a closer orbit around its 780-meter partner Didymos, shortening its orbital period from nearly 12 hours by a few minutes. A successful strike would support the idea that, in the future, similar efforts could divert menacing asteroids to safer courses.

Dimorph-sized asteroids are thousands of times more likely to hit Earth than larger ones, which triggered mass extinction events in the geological past, and are still capable of devastating a small state or country.

first images

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to collide with in less than a month.

Taken about 32 million kilometers away, the image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos and its companion, the large Didymos, which is about 800 meters in diameter. Dimorphos orbit Didymos, and the two together orbit the Sun in a path that sometimes brings them closer to Earth, but never close enough to threaten our planet.

Launched on November 24, 2021, Dart’s mission is to meet up with the asteroid pair about 10.8 million miles from Earth and crash into Dimorphos at about 14,000 miles per hour to see how much the impact can change. the smaller asteroid’s orbit around Didymos.