Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Fluminense; see probable lineup

O Corinthians finished the preparation to face Fluminense, on the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday afternoon, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. The expectation is that all players, except four, will be available to coach Vítor Pereira. The decision will take place at Neo Química Arena this Thursday, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

VP should have the return of Raul Gustavo and Rafael Ramos, who trained during the week, in addition to being able to count on Fagner and Renato Augusto as starters – according to the Sports Gazette, they will be able to play for 90 minutes. One of the doubts is on the right wing: Adson or Gustavo Silva.

On the other hand, it will not be possible to count on Maycon (strength training at the gym), Paulinho (recovery from surgery), Júnior Moraes (DM/gym) and Bruno Méndez (already played for Internacional in the competition).

Given this, a probable lineup, with full strength for a spot in the final, has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

About the activities, the athletes started with work in the gym and then on the lawn. They went to field 3 for the warm-up, with guidance from the coaching staff. Following, coach Vítor Pereira commanded tactical work, set pieces and penalty kicks.

The athletes of the basic categories that completed the training were the goalkeeper Kauê (2004); right-back Léo Mana (2004); and striker Arthur Sousa (2002).

The squad started to concentrate at the end of training and remains at the Gildásio Miranda hotel, inside the CT, until moments before the match.

Corinthians welcomes Fluminense this Thursday, from 8 pm (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena. In the first leg, the teams drew 2-2 at Maracanã. With that, a simple victory guarantees Timão in the final. A new tie will take the decision to penalties.

