Corinthians will have Renato Augusto and Fluminense scale Wellington

Corinthians and Fluminense face each other tonight (15), at Neo Química Arena, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, and, while Timão will have Fagner and Renato Augusto’s laps, Tricolor has Wellington and Martinelli as a duo of steering wheels. .

In the first leg, at Maracanã, it was a 2-2 draw, with goals from Ganso and Arias for the home team, and Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes for the visitors.

Vítor Pereira selects the team he considers ideal at this time of the season. Fagner, Renato Augusto and Fábio Santos are back on the team after starting the classic against São Paulo on the bench.

Raul Gustavo and Rafael Ramos, recovered, are available again. The absences are Bruno Méndez, who has played in the Copa do Brasil for Inter, in addition to the injured Júnior Moraes, Maycon and Paulinho.

Thus, Corinthians is lined up with: Cássio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

Fernando Diniz, on the other hand, chose Wellington and Martinelli in the sector that generated more doubts. Flu does not have André, suspended, and recently lost Nonato – he was on loan from Internacional and was sold to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria.

Felipe Melo, who gave a press conference throughout the week, starts on the bench. In the rest, the Laranjeiras team will have the lineup that is considered the starter in the coach’s current job.

Thus, Fluminense goes to the field with: Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Wellington, Martinelli, Ganso; Arias, Matheus Martins and Cano.