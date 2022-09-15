Counselors demand explanations after complaints from Bird last Tuesday

The statements of Vasco’s former football director, Alexandre Bird, about financial schemes within the club served as a trigger for a group of advisers to ask for explanations from the board. This Wednesday (14), a document signed by 13 dissident advisors from Mais Vasco was filed at the secretariat, demanding an investigation into the irregularities of the 2019 accounts, the last year of the administration of President Alexandre Campello.

In the letter sent to the president of the Deliberative Council, Carlos Fonseca, and with a copy to the president Jorge Salgado, the councilors reinforce the request for an investigation by the club, based on an opinion of the Fiscal Council of September 3, 2021, which pointed :

– deviations in FGTS deposits by employees of the personnel department;

– 63 labor lawsuits not listed in certificates, that is, unknown, totaling BRL 119,000,000.00 (one hundred and nineteen million reais);

– hiring a professional without the corresponding exercise of activity and work routine, who appeared at the club only on the dates and times when former president Alexandre Campello was present;

After the allegations, the directors want the Deliberative Council to be convened to vote on the 2019 accounts, in which the opinion recommends disapproval, and the hiring of a specialized company to investigate fraud and misconduct that occurred within the club.