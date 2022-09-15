CRB x Cruzeiro: why celestial club s travel to Macei on game day

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Players will carry out all preparation for the game against CRB in Toca II Cruzeiro defined, this Thursday (15), that it will only embark for Macei, in Alagoas, on Saturday (17), the same date as the match against CRB. The game for the 30th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship is scheduled for 20:30, at the Rei Pel stadium.

Officially, the football department’s decision aims to increase the team’s preparation time at Toca da Raposa II. After the CRB, Cruzeiro will face Vasco, on Wednesday (21), at 21:30, in Mineiro.

However, one of the main reasons for the trip only on Saturday is to avoid problems registered in the duel between Cruzeiro and CSA, in the first round of Serie B.

At the end of July, when the Celestial team traveled to the capital of Alagoas, members of the delegation, including athletes, had attacks of gastroenteritis.

In the following commitment to CSA, against Bahia, in Mineiro, Cruzeiro did not have defender Oliveira. Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral had to play at the sacrifice. The outbreak reached other players at that opportunity, but they recovered before the match against Tricolor.

Against Vasco, Cruzeiro hopes to have all its players in a position to play. That’s because the game for the 32nd round of Serie B can mark the mathematical access of Raposa Serie A. For that to happen, Cruzmaltino can’t beat Nutico, this Friday (16).