Croatian fans give Nazi salutes before Champions League game, watch

Admin 6 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, at least 14 members of the organized supporters of Dinamo Zagreb were arrested for carrying knives and clubs.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Goalkeeper Bruno would have disappeared with money raised in virtual crowdfunding to pay pension, says journalist

Entertainment Goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes has been missing since his arrest was decreed for not paying …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved