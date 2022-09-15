Croatian fans give Nazi salutes before Champions League game, watch

According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, at least 14 members of the organized supporters of Dinamo Zagreb were arrested for carrying knives and clubs.

247 – A group of supporters of Croatian football league leader Dinamo Zagreb were spotted giving Nazi salutes through the streets of Milan before a Champions League match against Milan on Wednesday (14).

A video that went viral on social media shows Croatians walking towards the San Siro stadium while singing choirs in support of the team and making the gesture. "Sieg Heil", extending your arms.

Check out the video:

