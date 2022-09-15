Cruzeiro: Edu explains viral photo where he was supposed to be ‘smoking’

Cruzeiro’s top scorer in the season, striker Edu explained a photo that has been circulating on social media where he was supposed to be smoking. The player tried to put an end to the controversies, in addition to clarifying other situations about the image, such as denying that his teammate Jajá was with him at the time of the photo.

The photo received several reactions from fans on the networks, with some criticizing him and others defending the athlete’s right to do whatever he wants on his time off. Edu mocked the critics, joked with the situation, but also sent his message. He confirmed his presence in the image, where he allegedly appears with an electronic cigarette in his hand.

1- it’s not Jaja with me!

2- I was on my day off!

3- the smoke looks like a cloud 😂

4- forbidden to listen to a pagoda and drink water now? 😎😜

5- I don’t owe the satisfaction of my life to social network users, however, I thought I’d better clarify the facts! — Edu Junior 9 (@Junior9Edu) September 14, 2022

Edu is the top scorer in heaven this season, with 19 goals scored in 41 games. In Serie B alone, the striker went to the nets on eight occasions. He scored the winning goal over Operário by 1 to 0, in the last celestial game played at Mineirão, which practically led to access.