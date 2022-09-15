Customer Day has cheaper iPhone, MacBook and PlayStation 5 and TVs

Today is Customer Day, and several retail sites took advantage of the date to offer discounts to consumers. Among the cheapest items you can find iPhones, MacBook, PlayStation 5 and others.

To help save, tilt prepared a selection of good offers with discounts of up to 37%.

It is worth mentioning that prices were researched on the morning of this Thursday (15) and may vary over time. Product availability is subject to stock.

Check out the offers selected by tilt on Customer Day:

iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) – Apple

Price: from BRL 8,638.92 to BRL 7,829 (10% discount)

Image: Disclosure

Lovers of Apple products have the chance to buy an iPhone with almost R$ 1,000 off. The 13 Pro Max model is the top of the line from the previous generation that gave way to the iPhone 14, launched this month. The version on offer is in gold color and comes with 256 GB of internal space, 12 MP camera and six times optical zoom. Compatible with 5G.

PlayStation video game 5 – Sony

Price: BRL 4,464 in cash (6% discount)

Image: Disclosure

If you’ve been loving the video game for a long time, this is the chance to buy yours at a discount of R$ 285, if you can pay in cash. In the payment in installments, which can be in up to ten installments, the value rises to R$ 4,749.90. In addition to the PlayStation 5, you get the game Horizon Forbidden West, one of the main releases of the year.

MacBook Air M1 (13-inch display) – Apple

Price: from BRL 12,999 to BRL 8,183 (37% discount)

Image: Disclosure

With autonomy of up to 18 hours away from the socket, it has an HD camera and the processor has a 16-core neural engine for artificial intelligence processing. The model in silver is for R$ 8,183. On Apple’s website it costs R$ 11,599, that is, a savings of more than R$ 3,416. Best suited for those who do graphic and video editing work —or Apple fans.

Smart TV 50” with LED sensor – Philips

Price: from BRL 3,065.45 to BRL 2,463.12 (20% discount)

Image: Disclosure

Anyone looking for a new or different experience to watch the World Cup matches cannot miss this offer. With LEDs on the back, the TV projects the screen’s colors onto the wall, creating greater immersion, especially if it’s in the dark. 4K standard, has voice command on the remote and is compatible with major streaming apps.

IdeaPad 3i i5 ultra-thin notebook – Lenovo

Price: from BRL 4,499 to BRL 3,299.99 (27% discount)

Image: Disclosure

Only 1.9 cm thick – hence the name ultra-thin –, the model has a 720p camera, which allows meetings in high definition. The storage is done on SSD, which gives faster starting the notebook and opening folders and files. It is fast and suitable for most functions for those who intend to use it for work or study.

Smartphone Moto G52 – Motorola

Price: from BRL 1,499 to BRL 1,299 (13% discount)

Image: Disclosure

With a Full HD+ OLED screen, which provides more intense colors and greater contrast to videos and games, the Moto G52 smartphone has a triple camera with a 50 MP sensor and a 5000 mAh super battery, in addition to TurboPower 30 charging. The same device costs R$ 1,529.15 in sight on Motorola’s official website.

Smart TV LED PRO 43″ Full HD – LG

Price: from BRL 2,079 for BRL 1.847 (11% of discount)

Image: Disclosure

With an LED screen and Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (less than 4K), this smart TV has three HDMI and two USB inputs, providing more connection possibilities. With a Wi-Fi network, you can access Netflix and Youtube apps and browse the internet directly on the TV. It is a more basic model, suitable for those who want an LED TV, but do not want to spend a lot.

