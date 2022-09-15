Daughter of Mano Brown, Domenica Dias wins support from celebrities after accusation of racism suffered at Rock in Rio

After denouncing the racism suffered during a concert at Rock in Rio, Domenica Dias received support from celebrities. The actress, and daughter of Mano Brown, wanted to clarify what happened after images of her boyfriend, Danilo Mesquita, went viral while the actor removed a possible confusion.

“Unacceptable,” wrote Maria Gadú. “All my love and affection for you”, consoled Regina Casé. “I’m sorry Domenica. How absurd, what a revolt. My affection, my support”, said Paula Lima. “An endless absurdity! I’m sorry you went through all this. And count on us to share the truth”, said Jeniffer Nascimento. “We are together, count on me”, commented Jessica Ellen. “My love to you”, said Gloria Pires.

Domenica’s mother also regretted what happened.

“They won’t stop us, we already know that’s what they want. Unhappy people try to take away the happiness of others. My love, I love you and I want God to protect and bless you”, said Eliane Dias.

The crime occurred during the show honoring Elza Soares. Larissa Luz, one of the artists who performed, also expressed regret.

“What a horror! I feel it from here! May hatred not corrode our essential radiance! Onward!”

Read Domenica’s full account:

“In response to the video that is circulating on social media, I come to make clear the facts that occurred on the last day of Rock in Rio, in front of the Sunset Stage, in the show dedicated to the presence of black women.

Me and my boyfriend, Danilo Mesquita, were on the dance floor watching the show when a couple, visibly altered, settled in front of us. At the exact moment when five other black singers took the stage, the woman, pretending that she was dancing, pushed me, stepped on my feet and purposely threw herself on top of me. Even with the insistence on aggression, I just tried to dodge it every time.

To avoid any confusion, Danilo hugged me and made a barrier with his arms so she wouldn’t hit me anymore, at which point she turned against us and asked why we were touching her. We replied that we were in our corner, that she was the one hurting me and that we didn’t want any trouble. At that moment, the man who was accompanying her, cowardly, punched Danilo in the face. Instinctively, I tried to react to the aggression and got hit in the eye. Then the couple cowardly disappeared into the crowd.

The video that is circulating on the internet was recorded after the aggressor couple evaded. We were outraged by the attack of racist motivation, which is made explicit by the fact that I was one of the only black people in that context in the middle of a show that aimed to praise the work and work of black women.

The woman who appears in the video yelling at Danilo, it is important to say, had nothing to do with the aggression suffered minutes before, but she raged that the two of us were causing a mess at the show. Her accusations, in the moment of fragility after the aggression suffered, increased, even more, our indignation and sense of injustice. Along with other people who saw the cowardice we went through, we explained, excitedly and with reason, to her and to the other people around that we were the victims of the situation, especially me. In this context, I wonder why our reaction generated, in this woman, more emotion than the aggression we suffered.

After all the embarrassment, annoyance and aggression suffered, we decided to leave. It is important to highlight the facts, but also to verbalize the aggressions suffered, whether physical or moral. It is unacceptable that, at the magical moment when black women occupy a stage dedicated especially to them in the show of another black singer so that they can show their art and shine, another black woman suffers gratuitous aggression a few meters from the stage and is still forced to hear recriminations for having defended herself against a racist attitude, when she should have been supported by the aggression suffered”.