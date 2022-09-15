Defense accuses former goalkeeper Bruno of crowdfunding to pay pension and ‘disappear’ with money | Mato Grosso do Sul

Former goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes “disappeared” with the money that would be used to pay off part of the pension debt he has with his son with Eliza Samúdio, Bruninho, according to the minor’s defense. According to sources accessed by g1 bailiffs have tried to subpoena Bruno three times in recent weeks, but have not been able to find him at the address given to the criminal enforcement office.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Bruninho’s godmother, Maria do Carmo Santos, said the bailiffs tried to fulfill their mandates on August 23, 25 and 27. In all attempts, Bruno did not respond to calls at the gatehouse of the condominium, in Cabo Frio (RJ).

Months ago, Bruno even held a “crowd-in” online, claiming that the money raised would go to his son. However, the amount of more than R$ 20 thousand did not reach Sônia Moura, Bruninho’s grandmother and legal guardian.

Throughout all the years of Bruninho’s life, who lives in Campo Grande, the boy never received alimony.

In a request for an agreement in court, former goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes das Dores de Souza tried to reduce the pension debt he has with his son from R$90,000 to R$30,000. The total amount was determined by the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul. The Justice of Rio de Janeiro issued an arrest warrant for Bruno earlier this month for failure to pay.

Son of goalkeeper Bruno with Eliza Samúdio turns 12 without ever receiving a pension from his father, says grandmother

More than 10 years after death, mother of Eliza Samúdio still hopes to find body: ‘I think several times a day’

For the defense of Bruninho’s family, it is not a debt, but a right that has never been fulfilled. “The court ordered him to pay the debt 90 thousand, he presented a proposal in the amount of R$ 30 thousand, but that does not exist. This amount is a right of the minor, which has not been paid since 2012. We have to work in compliance with the law, this amount of R$ 90 thousand is what the Justice determined”, explained the lawyer Maria Lúcia Gomes.

O g1 found that Bruno made contact with Bruninho’s defense and claimed he was unable to pay the debt amount in alimony. In conversation, the former goalkeeper said he did not doubt his paternity. In the matter, the possibility of paying the debt in installments was offered, but not in a decrease in value.

In May of this year, Bruno was even arrested by the Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul, but, at the time, the Civil Police in Angra dos Reis, the city where Bruno’s address appeared, had not carried out the arrest.

Earlier this month, Justice in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos Region of Rio, ordered the arrest of former Flamengo player Bruno Fernandes das Dores de Souza for delaying the child support he had with Eliza Samudio.

Eliza Samudio disappeared in 2010, and her body was never found. She was 25 years old and was the mother of goalkeeper Bruno’s newborn son. At the time, the player was a holder of Flamengo and did not recognize paternity. Only on July 12, 2012, after a sentence published by the Justice of Rio, Bruno legally became the child’s father. Relive the case in the video below:

Remember the Eliza Samudio case

Bruno was convicted of the triple murder of Eliza Samudio and the kidnapping and false imprisonment of his son with the victim. The goalkeeper had also been convicted of concealing a corpse, but this sentence was extinguished, because the Justice understood that the crime was time-barred.

More than ten years after her daughter’s death, Sônia Moura still has hopes of finding her daughter’s body.

“I think about her not just once, but several times a day.” According to the testimony of one of those involved in the crime, who at the time was a minor, the young woman would have been quartered and her remains placed in garbage bags and thrown to the dogs.

In 2018, students from Minas Gerais went to a party dressed as Bruno and Macarrão. In the record made by Inconfidentes (MG), it generated controversy on social networks, as it still showed one of the young people holding a black bag with the name of Eliza Samudio.