deleted scenes show change in friendship Rhaenyra and Alicent Rolling Stone

House of the Dragon Director Released Images of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower Discussion

Greg Yaitanes, director of House of the Dragonreleased images of deleted scenes from Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in which the two fight after the announcement of the marriage of Alicent with ViserysTargaryen. another picture shows Rhaenira tying the wedding dress Alicent before the wedding night.

Yaitanes doesn’t explain why the scene was cut, but they would help in building the conflicting relationship between the two characters. In episode four that aired last Sunday (11), we have Alicent displeased to know that Rhaenira spent the night in a pleasure house with his uncle Daemon Targaryen.

+++ READ MORE: 6 reasons to believe that the series about House Targaryen will be better than Game of Thrones [LISTA]

Deleted scenes from House of the Dragon

Rhaenyra x Alicent

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, actresses who respectively play Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, said in an interview about the romantic relationship between the characters “between the lines,” and that they both share an “emotional closeness.”

“I’m really in love with Emily, that’s it!” he joked. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey agreed: “It was something I realized immediately when I read the script as a queer woman. I think any woman could think of the best friend she had at 14. It’s a relationship and closeness unlike any other that crosses the line between the platonic and the romantic,” she explained.

House of the Dragon

The new production inspired by the book ‘Fire&Blood’ by George RR Martin will tell the story of the reign of House Targaryens, the civil war for the succession to the Iron Throne, and the story of conquering lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of the Dragonsexactly 172 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harrington Kit) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

the half brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) fight for the ascension to the throne after the king’s death Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Rhaenira is the eldest daughter, while aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two clans Targaryen about who has the true right to the throne.

The first four episodes of house of dragon are already available in the catalog HBO Maxand the other episodes will be released on Sundays.