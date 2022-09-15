Denílson compares Dorival and Ceni in Flamengo vs São Paulo: “I didn’t have it”

Credit: Dorival Júnior, from Flamengo – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Flamengo confirmed the classification against São Paulo this past Wednesday (14), at Maracanã, beating Tricolor Paulista 1-0 with a goal from Arrascaeta, right in the first half. The advantage of the first game, won by the rubro-negro by 3 to 1, in Morumbi, guaranteed even more tranquility for the carioca club to secure the spot in the final. And Denílson, on TV Band’s ‘Jogo Aberto’ program, this Wednesday, even compared Dorival Júnior and Rogério Ceni.

“In addition to Dorival’s experience, with more time than Rogério Ceni as a coach, Dorival was reinventing himself tactically. He was very defensive and started to work the ball more. Not to mention people management, which he managed to do better at Flamengo. And we heard that Ceni did not have this point. And Rogério had to do a rebuilding São Paulo. And it’s the biggest difference between the two at the moment”, stated Denílson, during the program ‘Jogo Aberto yesterday (14), before the match between Flamengo x São Paulo, at Maracanã.

Dorival Júnior has better ‘people management’, according to Denílson

The reinvention cited by Denílson in relation to Dorival Júnior was seen more explicitly since the coach arrived at Flamengo. The coach assumed the red-black in 10th place in the Brasileirão Serie A and with the danger of being eliminated both in the Copa do Brasil and in the Copa Libertadores, after going through a bad phase under the command of the former representative, Paulo Sousa. Now, the “new” coach has reached the final of both competitions, in addition to being 3rd in the national table.

“The team is playing too much. You’re doing too much. There’s no way. And they will draw a parallel between the Dorival team and the Jorge Jesus team”, said Heverton Guimarães, also in the latest edition of the ‘Jogo Aberto’ program, who answered Denílson and presenter Renata Fan about the current moment experienced by Flamengo in Brazilian football.

Now, with two finals guaranteed to play starting next month, Flamengo is getting ready to face Fluminense this coming Sunday (18), at 4 pm (GMT), at Maracanã. And Dorival Júnior’s team, which according to Denílson, reinvented itself, can still win three titles this season, after going through ups and downs in 2022.