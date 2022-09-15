photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press ‘Dia de Galo’: Divinpolis will be the Atlantic’s first stop in the interior

Atltico seeks to strengthen ties with its fans in the interior of Minas Gerais. As of this Saturday (17/9), the alvinegro club will start the ‘Dia de Galo’ project. The first edition will be in Divinpolis, in Praa do Santurio, with free admission.

dates and times: Saturday, September 17 – 9 am to 8 pm / Sunday, September 18 – 9 am to 2 pm.

The ‘Dia de Galo’ is actually a weekend of events programmed by the Atltico in the cities of the interior. Alvinegro will take stores, products and shows to have the closest fans to the club.

Among the attractions, which are free, are planned musical performances; kids space; health space; screening of the film: “O dia do Galo”; broadcast of the match against Ava, for the Brazilian Championship; raffle of special gifts for CNG members and the presence of “Galo Doido”.

There will also be a Loja do Galo container. Fans can pre-book their jerseys via this link to pick them up on the day of the event.

“It will be two days of unique moments for the fans”, says the business director of Galo, Leandro Figueiredo.

There will be an “Instagrammable” space, where people can take pictures with the 2021 Copa do Brasil Cup, in addition to the Espaço Arena MRV. “All this in an atmosphere of great joy and relaxation”, highlights Leandro Figueiredo.

This year, two other Minas Gerais cities will host the “Dia de Galo”. There will also be another city that will be defined by means of a vote by the black and white fans.

Atltico’s goal is to get even closer to the fans. For this reason, the club has been creating a product line at affordable prices.

“Let’s talk about products. Many say they can’t afford the price of an Adidas shirt. In the last six months, we’ve brought more than 200 new products to stores. my game shirt. If I give 10%, 15% off the game shirt, what is left for the store doesn’t close the account. The margin is tight. You create other products to meet your needs”, highlighted Leandro Figueiredo.