Disney Delays Marvel and Removes Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars from the Calendar

THE disney took out Star Wars: Rogue Squadrondirector’s film Patty Jenkinsof its premieres calendar, according to the Variety. The feature was scheduled for release on December 23, but its production had already been postponed last year and it seemed possible a further postponement.

Originally, rogue squadron would be the first release of the franchise Star Wars in theaters since The Rise of Skywalker. Now, the mystery around the plans of the Lucasfilmsince the other scheduled releases — that is, the films of Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson and Kevin Feige — also has no release scheduled.

the calendar of marvel studios was also changed. An as-yet-untitled film, which would premiere on February 16, 2024, was set for September 6 of the same year.

The studio also revealed the dates for other expected productions. the live action of The snow Whitestarring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadothits theaters on March 22, 2024. The animation sequel Inside Out stayed for June 14, 2024. Finally, mufasathe sequel to the remake of The Lion King directed by Barry Jenkinswas set for July 5, 2024.

O Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelette).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.