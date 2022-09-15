Dorival vibrates with the final and cites defeat against Atlético-MG as a watershed in Flamengo | Flamengo

Champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2010 with Santos, coach Dorival Júnior celebrated another victory over São Paulo – Flamengo’s sixth consecutive victory over Tricolor Paulista – in the second match of the semifinal. The result took Flamengo to its eighth final of the Copa do Brasil. The coach’s third in his career.

Arrascaeta’s goal in the first half guaranteed the aggregate score of 4 to 1 for Rubro-Negro – in Morumbi, the victory had been by 3 to 1. More than 60 thousand people went to Maracanã, this Wednesday night, in second semifinal match.

1 of 2 Dorival Junior with Flamengo at Maracanã: team beat São Paulo again — Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images Dorival Junior with Flamengo at Maracanã: team beat São Paulo again — Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

This Thursday, Flamengo meets the other finalist, between Corinthians and Fluminense, who will face each other at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. In the first leg, there was a 2-2 tie at Maracanã.

There are 19 games without losing in Rubro-Negro, Dorival vibrated with another Flamengo final, which is in the Libertadores decision. He mentioned the match that was, for him, very important in this trajectory.

– I think we envisioned improving the team as a whole, but we didn’t expect everything to happen so quickly. It was a difficult, complicated situation, there was instability in every way. Participating in the dressing room, there was also a desire to make it end and the phase to pass – said Dorival, before mentioning the match that marked him.

Best moments: Flamengo 1 x 0 São Paulo, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil 2022

– A remarkable game was precisely in the Copa do Brasil in Belo Horizonte, against Atlético-MG. We lost there, maybe it’s the last time we lost conceding two goals, but from then on I think in 24 games we’ve conceded only 10 goals. That match marked because it showed the possibility of growth for the team. But with defeat, it is natural that everything goes out. That game was a watershed – commented the coach.

Dorival said that he felt the team’s evolution from that match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil – on the way back, Flamengo won 2-0 and passed the stage. The coach also mentioned the expressive 7-1 victory over Tolima, in Libertadores, but emphasized that confidence began to return to his team after the victory against Galo.

– Little by little, we feel evolution not only with the team at the weekends, but also at the weekends. We seek stability, which has been achieved. We played safely, with balance, as it was today against São Paulo when we played mature. São Paulo demanded a lot, but we had a very positive behavior, with everyone participating a lot. There are times when the team attacks frequently, there are times when you have to know how to suffer a little and know how to work the ball. The numbers are important, but the possibility of reaching two finals, a fact that few believed, has to do with everyone’s work, dedication and commitment. All this made the evolution gain maturity, confidence and confidence made us play great games and with great safety – said the Flamengo coach.

Flamengo returns to the field on Sunday, again, at Maracanã, to face Fluminense for the Brazilian Championship. The match for the 27th round is scheduled for 16:00.

More from Dorival Júnior’s press conference

Consistent play and Gabigol

– It was all we were looking for. The consistency and maturity of the team, which had already been demonstrated at another time, in other situations. You have to be very sure that when you have the need to propose, you know the paths. When you also have the need and the obligation to be a solidary team, defend yourself, that know how to position yourself, that have differentiated delivery, you also have to have that palpable among the players. I think what sums it up was the attitude we had from the beginning and the participation of a player like Gabriel, for example.

– I make a point of mentioning the participation he had, that he has been having, maybe even escaping a little from his main characteristics, but being very participative, an active guy, a player who has been very dedicated. And that he gives himself in every way on the field. With that, he makes, in the 43rd minute of the second half, almost a shot from 80 meters leaves an area, retaking a ball almost in our midfield. This is remarkable, representative, I hope we don’t lose this essence. There will be moments that we will need all quality again. Today I believe that we combined security to attack, good mobility and movement in the moments when we had the game inside and the main thing was the effective marking of all the players in the defensive sense, which today for me was the strongest mark of that match.

Free week after Fla-Flu

– We can’t get past the point. This is an important factor. We will have the first week, or 10 days, of activity with the players. But we can’t forget that we won’t have six athletes with our group, all called up and performing for their teams. We have to be very careful. We are not going to take advantage of this period to protect ourselves, we need to accelerate the process naturally, taking great care with the volume of work that we are going to put in now. We are in the middle to the end of the season, we will have very high level games after this stop. In the Brazilian we will certainly give even greater attention, but not that it has not been given so far.

– We are making all possible results, giving all the attention to have the best team on the field always. This has been very important, we now have to rethink round by round, take the necessary position over these 10 days. Intensify with those who need it, but don’t forget to add a little volume and being aware that we cannot exceed in any way the quantification of this work. I think this will be important. And we prepare this team for right after this stop for a very difficult game against Fortaleza, there in Fortaleza.

Repeat team against Fluminense?

– We’ll think about it starting tomorrow. It might happen. I think we will have a game in which we can take an important step as long as we get a great result. It is also a defining moment for the Brazilian. I would like everyone to understand: the Brazilian, unlike the other competitions we are in, did not depend solely and exclusively on Flamengo. We had opponents who had a considerable difference in points and we had been scoring important points with a team that for many would not be Flamengo’s starting lineup, but it was the team responsible for reclassification within the competition. We can’t forget about it.

– I think we’re thinking of every possible situation. I just want to be alert. The team is hostage to its results. We could have a competition that ends in the first half of the year, so that we can finish it close to the Brazilian. It wouldn’t cause that much of a problem. Flamengo is the only team that is fighting for the three competitions, recognizing that the difference to the first place is considerable and is high. But it was the only one we fought on three fronts. We had to be aware and have our feet on the ground so that a situation like today or Velez doesn’t escape us. The result is only defined in the field.

– No team, regardless of the result abroad, would fail to appear in the decision, playing as a sniper, being able to achieve, for example, the result we achieved in Argentina. We always have to be careful. For me, they were important decisions, supported by our board, talking about details with everyone so that we didn’t take unnecessary actions and that was contrary to the wishes of our club. Everything was done with awareness, tranquility and balance.

– If we weren’t happy in the last two draws, as we were, and the charges increased a little, I just want to remember that Ceará is a team that has had few defeats. Goiás had a draw with Palmeiras, beat Santos, drew with São Paulo, with Flamengo, has an excellent campaign in the second round. It’s not just any team, we didn’t get the result, but we tried. This same team had been getting great results, but suddenly those results pushed us a little bit away, but we are still alive in the competition and we will continue with all the strength possible in search of results.

– Living a moment like this, I’m honest, I don’t think so (I imagined having this cast. ) I’ve always trusted this group a lot. I’ve always had a way of following Flamengo on a very positive side. Because it’s always been a pleasure to see the players act, because of their ability and quality. The vast majority already knew, this helped a lot. Our decisions were all followed up by a working group. “The arrival of Dorival changed Flamengo”. No, it helped to change the group’s behavior.

– But the main thing is that all professionals in the surroundings donated even more in every aspect, in every way. I’m happy to be participating, living a moment like this with Flamengo. I had in my head that I would return to Flamengo and that good things would happen. I didn’t imagine it was this year, for the period I was stopped. I stayed for almost two and a half years, three years off in the last four years, out of necessity, but it is a pleasure to come back and see this team for the way it has been producing and the results it has generated. It is a reflection of a very big delivery and very serious work within Flamengo football.

– I remember that Santos team, we trained a lot. There were two work periods at the time. It was a very collective team, perhaps one of the most collective I’ve seen play in my life, this Santos from 2010. Flamengo has a lot of these characteristics, which that team also had. Maybe some differentials that are the compression itself that was a little different. That Santos team attacked at speed, it wasn’t a counterattack.

– Flamengo attacks, but at the same time with the loss of a ball, they are very close, very compact to resume in the sequence. Perhaps this is the difference between one team and the other. Santos also had those moments, but as he was attacking with a lot of speed, our line was still coming out from behind. Flamengo attacks much more as a block, but they are two nice teams to watch, which in many ways represent the real football played in Brazil.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

