Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Death Threats Signed by Someone Impersonating Selma Blair

Drew Barrymore spoke with Selma Blair about the truth behind death threats sent to her by a person pretending to be Blair.

Blair wrote about the shocking events in her new memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

Now, sitting with Barrymore on his self-titled talk show, Blair has given more context to the startling claims.

“I was very close to my mother. And my dad and I tried to make friends, we never got along. Because he did something so unthinkable to me, I would never call him father again,” Blair said.

Early in her career, Blair landed a small role in a movie and called her father to share the exciting news.

Shortly afterward, Blair detailed that the film’s producers told her they were receiving letters from someone “claiming to be an agent” falsely stating that Blair “was a heroin addict.”

“It was a defamatory letter about me,” Blair said. “They fired me before filming and they were nice to me, but they explained, ‘We just don’t know what’s going on, the responsibility. We don’t believe it, but…”

“I didn’t know where it came from,” Blair admitted, adding that she thought it might have been someone “who didn’t like me in high school.”

Drew Barrymore and Selma Blair (Getty Images)

Blair recalled hearing a detective a year later say to her, “‘We know it’s not you…but someone wrote Drew Barrymore letters, lots of threatening letters, signed by Selma Blair.'”

Over time, Blair clarified that she discovered she was “someone involved with my father.”

When the story ended, Barrymore assured Blair that he had never received the letters in person and only learned about them later.

“So I read her book and I thought, ‘Fuck this, I’m going after her, I want to heal this moment,’” Barrymore said. “Because it wasn’t real to me, because I would never doubt you, and in fact, I’ve been a huge fan of yours.”