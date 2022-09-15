Earn up to 95,020 miles when purchasing iPhone 13 and other products at Shopping Smiles

THE smiles is offering up 95,020 miles on the purchase of products sold by Ponto within Shopping Smiles. The promotion, which includes cell phones, televisions, accessories and other items, is valid until Friday (16) or while stocks last.

bonus

Through our calculations, we arrive at the following bonus:

iPhone 12 64GB Black

15 miles per real spent: exclusive to Smiles or Diamond Club customers;

7 miles per dollar spent: other customers.

Other products sold by Ponto

13 miles per real spent: exclusive to Smiles or Diamond Club customers;

6 miles per dollar spent: other customers.

How to participate

Access the products sold by Ponto through Shopping Smiles; Choose the desired product and click on “Purchase“; Calculate the freight for delivery to the desired address; Finalize the purchase of the product; and Ready! You’ll earn up to 95,020 miles per dollar spent within a period of up to 10 (ten) business days from the delivery of the product.

purchase example

Miles accrued with the purchase can be seen below the product. Here are some examples of participating products:

iPhone 12 Apple 64GB Black (15 miles per dollar) – link

iPhone 13 Apple 256GB Green (13 miles per dollar) – link

LG NanoCell 65″ television (13 miles per dollar) – link

Samsung Core i5 1TB Notebook (13 miles per dollar) – link

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

As you can see, when you hire Clube Smiles 1,000 for R$42/month, you will receive 7,000 bonus miles in the first month, totaling 8,000 miles per hour! Considering the minimum stay of 6 months and the investment of BRL 252 for an accrual of 13,000 miles, the cost per thousand miles [CPM] will go for R$ 19.38.

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Comment

The promotion is very good and offers an aggressive accumulation of miles, being a great opportunity for those who already had their eyes on a Ponto product! As the entire purchase process is carried out within the Smiles mall, you can rest assured about the credit of your miles, as it is guaranteed by the program.

It is also worth noting that Clube Smiles members earn more than twice as many miles as other customers. In other words, those who subscribe now, in addition to guaranteeing a good CPM of R$ 19.38, will still receive many more miles – which is quite an advantage! With this super advantageous accumulation, it’s your great chance to increase your balance of miles at Smiles to help you make a future issue.

Thinking about taking advantage of the promotion? Access the Shopping Smiles website to guarantee up to 95,020 miles.