Electrolux and Rave Review team up on a sustainable project

The disposal of clothes and other clothing products generate waste in absurd amounts all over the world. In the Atacama Desert, in Chile, there is a cemetery for clothes that come from other continents, clothes that have materials that are not biodegradable, and that in large part could be reused. This has a big impact on the environment, fast fashion companies that don’t stop producing clothes that are not made to last that long and that will soon be discarded, not to mention the discard of the industry itself.

Every time we put clothes on to wash, we feel that the clothes are gradually losing that initial quality, apart from other factors, and it was with this in mind that Electrolux, one of the largest home appliance companies, started a sustainable campaign in an attempt to increase the life cycle of clothing, they have developed technologies that treat the fabrics of the product more delicately, thus increasing the durability and quality of the clothing.

Electrolux(Playback/Instagram)

In addition, Electrolux has teamed up with a very famous duo of designers, Rave Review, who are in the upcycling area and make clothes for several celebrities, such as Emma Watson, the actress who plays Hermione in the Harry Potter saga. The duo’s collaboration with Electrolux, simply created beautiful pieces with scraps of clothing thrown in the Atacama Desert, and it really is possible to transform “garbage” into luxury, it was stunning. “I think we should all bring about change, one way or another. When it comes to fashion, taking care of what we already have is probably the most practical and easiest way to do it.” Says Livia Schuck, creative director of the brand.

Collection made in collaboration with Electrolux (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

These initiatives are amazing and really inspire us, seeing that huge desert with clothes and imagining that much of it could become beautiful things, instead of harming the environment. As the creative director of the Swedish brand, Livia Schuck, said, everyone can do their part to reduce this waste a little. For starters, try to take care of your clothes as much as possible so that they last longer, always read the product label that comes with the washing instructions, and it’s always good to try to buy clothes that are a little higher in quality and will last longer. If the clothes are still good to wear and you don’t want them anymore, why not donate them to someone or a thrift store, right? You will be helping fashion to circulate and making room for new clothes.

Featured photo:Rave Review.Reproduction/Instagram