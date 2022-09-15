Emily Ratajkowski looks tiny next to supermodels Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk

Emily Ratajkowski is proving that size does no matter.

The model – who is 5’7″ – looked tiny as she posed alongside Shalom Harlow, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss during New York Fashion Week.

Emily Ratajkowski looked tiny alongside other supermodels at New York Fashion Week. irinashayk/Instagram

The absolutely stunning group of women had just walked the runway at Vogue World, which took place on Monday night, to celebrate the fashion magazine’s 130th anniversary, when the photo was taken and posted to Shayk’s Instagram.

Although some of the other models were wearing platform shoes, fans couldn’t help but notice the huge difference in height.



Both Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk surprised in silver. GC images

Ratajkowski is at 5ft7in while Karlie Kloss is over 6ft. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The mother of one rocked an embellished midi dress on the catwalk. GC images Next

Near Brittany Snow announces separation from Tyler Stanaland after 2 years of marriage “Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable… 3 View slideshow

“The height difference is crazy,” commented one follower, while another praised the “variety” of models represented.

Bradley Cooper and Kebede’s ex-girlfriend are actually just seven centimeters taller than designer Inamorata at 1.60m, while Shalom is 1.70m and Kloss leads the pack at 1.80m.

The supermodel is on the shorter side compared to other models. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

However, the mother of one was accompanied by two other friends who were similar in stature to the author of “Meu Corpo”.

The iconic moment comes a week after Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her.

In July, Page Six reported that the couple had split after four years of marriage with a source claiming the film’s producer is a “serial cheater.”

The supermodel was busy walking the runway during NYFW. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ratajkowski seems to be coping well with the split, as she’s been busy walking the runway during NYFW, leaving the couple’s shared New York apartment, and opening up about “single” life on social media.

The ex-couple shares a 1-year-old son, Sylvester, who they’ve been working to share time with since they broke up.