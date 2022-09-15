Emily Ratajkowski rocks the black and see-through top for the Tory Burch show after filing for divorce

Image credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski has been conquering New York Fashion Week and her latest look may be her sexiest yet. The 31-year-old walked the Tory Burch runway on September 14, when she wore a completely sheer black top and sheer bra that showed off her bare chest, tucked into a high-waisted maxi skirt.

Emily’s sheer black turtleneck top featured long three-quarter sleeves. Under the mesh top, she wore a sheer lace bra that clearly showed her bare breasts and nipples. She tucked the top into a high-waisted maxi skirt that had brown fabric rumpled around the waist and back, while the rest of the skirt flowed in a beautiful bright orange silk fabric.

Emily complemented her look with a pair of massive dreamcatcher earrings that had dangling beads and a pair of peep-toe yellow leather heels. She posted photos from the fashion show with the caption: “Windy sunset with my Tory family. Love you all. That was very special.”

Emily’s runway appearance comes just a week after she officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years. Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple have a one-year-old son, Wildtogether.

Since NYFW started, Emily has been out almost every night, on and off the runway. Just yesterday, she was wearing an oversized baby blue button-down shirt as a dress, showing off her long, toned legs. She cinched her waist with a thin black leather belt and accessorized with knee-high black leather boots.

Meanwhile, the night before, she paraded down the catwalk of the Vogue World fashion show when she wore a sleeveless Miu Miu rhinestone embroidered mesh dress with a royal blue Miu Miu organza top underneath. She complemented her look with a Miu Miu Nappa leather belt and Miu Miu leather motorcycle boots.