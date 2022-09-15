Emily Ratajkowski rocks the black and see-through top for the Tory Burch show after filing for divorce

Emily Ratajkowski has been conquering New York Fashion Week and her latest look may be her sexiest yet. The 31-year-old walked the Tory Burch runway on September 14, when she wore a completely sheer black top and sheer bra that showed off her bare chest, tucked into a high-waisted maxi skirt.
Emily’s sheer black turtleneck top featured long three-quarter sleeves. Under the mesh top, she wore a sheer lace bra that clearly showed her bare breasts and nipples. She tucked the top into a high-waisted maxi skirt that had brown fabric rumpled around the waist and back, while the rest of the skirt flowed in a beautiful bright orange silk fabric.
Emily complemented her look with a pair of massive dreamcatcher earrings that had dangling beads and a pair of peep-toe yellow leather heels. She posted photos from the fashion show with the caption: “Windy sunset with my Tory family. Love you all. That was very special.”
Emily’s runway appearance comes just a week after she officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years. Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple have a one-year-old son, Wildtogether.
Since NYFW started, Emily has been out almost every night, on and off the runway. Just yesterday, she was wearing an oversized baby blue button-down shirt as a dress, showing off her long, toned legs. She cinched her waist with a thin black leather belt and accessorized with knee-high black leather boots.
Meanwhile, the night before, she paraded down the catwalk of the Vogue World fashion show when she wore a sleeveless Miu Miu rhinestone embroidered mesh dress with a royal blue Miu Miu organza top underneath. She complemented her look with a Miu Miu Nappa leather belt and Miu Miu leather motorcycle boots.