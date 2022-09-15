Erika Jayne Applauds Jennifer Lawrence For Calling Her ‘Evil’: She Can Be ‘Ugly’ Too

Image credit: Gregory Pace/Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Erika Jayne51, it’s clapping back Jennifer Lawrence‘s recent diss about her in a big way. O Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared in Watch what happens live and was asked what she thought about the 32-year-old actress calling her “evil” and saying she “needs a publicist” in an interview with Variety which was published earlier this month. “It’s easy to label people when they’re at their lowest level going through something in real-time on television, but whenever she wants to come and mingle with us, I’m sure we can unmask the ugly parts of her personality too,” said the statement. beauty of reality to presenter Andy Cohen.

Erika’s confident response comes after Jennifer, who is a great real housewives fan, made his remarks at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. Variety what are her problems with RHOBH’The most recent season of s was when his take on Erika came up. “I’ve been boring – and I think Erika is evil? I’d say she needs a publicist as soon as possible,” she said after admitting that she thought the season wasn’t “great.”

It’s unclear exactly why Jennifer thinks Erika is “evil,” but the Bravo regular has had her fair share of headline-grabbing struggles in the past. She and her ex-husband Tom Girardi were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement money from plane crash victims in 2020, but she maintained her innocence and the claims about her were dropped in 2021. There were still some RHOBH co-stars who didn’t believe her when she claimed he didn’t believe he knew what was going on with the situation and this led to a lot of drama between them.

Erika’s battle with alcohol was also a major plot point in RHOBH this year. Lisa Rinna tried to talk to her about it when the cameras were rolling and Jennifer also apparently brought this up in her recent interview when she said her ex days of our lives star was trying to “take care” of Erika. Lisa called about an incident where she was drinking at the Diana Jenkins‘ out of control party and Erika agreed.

In addition to drinking, Erika has admitted to having issues with her divorce from Tom, including her ongoing legal battle, and recently made headlines when she criticized her co-stars during a fight over her $750,000 earrings. The earrings were a gift from her now ex and her co-stars felt she should donate them to the “potential” victims allegedly stolen from the settlement money by him. She disagreed and received a backlash when she said that some of the alleged victims could have been lying about stealing money from them.