Even with greater debt, Corinthians plays the role of a rich team against Flu – 09/15/2022

You know that guy who has a much bigger debt than yours at the bank, but drives around with a much more expensive car than yours and spends what you don’t even dream of spending per month? In the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, Corinthians is that guy. The alvinegro plays the role of a rich team of the ride, despite owing more than the rival.

That’s because the São Paulo team tries to get a spot in the final, this Thursday (15), in Itaquera, against an opponent who has lower revenue and spends less monthly on football payroll.

After a two-goal draw at Maracanã, whoever wins the second match decides the title with Flamengo. New equality takes the dispute for the spot to penalties.

Fluminense seeks classification by spending around R$6 million per month on its payroll.

In February, before the announcement of the hiring of Vítor Pereira, Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, told SporTV that his club’s monthly expenditure on the football department’s payroll was R$15 million at the time.

The column did not receive a response from the board about the updated value of the sheet. But it has increased since then.

In terms of gross revenue, Alvinegro collected BRL 168,917,000 more in 2021 than its rival in the semifinals, according to the clubs’ balance sheets.

Corinthian gross revenue last year was R$502,550,000.

Fluminense’s was R$ 333,633,000.

However, Corinthians ended 2021 owing R$264 million more than Fluminense.

According to a survey carried out by Ernest & Young on the debts of Brazilian clubs based on their balance sheets, Timão had a net debt as of December 31, 2021 in the amount of R$928 million.

Fluminense owed R$ 664 million.

Net debt was calculated as follows: total liabilities less the sum of current assets and long-term assets.

