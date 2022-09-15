Expert Says Harry’s Children Won’t Receive Prince Titles

In a bombastic interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan Markle said her firstborn, 3-year-old Archie, was not given the title of prince because he was of African-American descent. When she made the revelation, the youngest, Lilibet Diana, had not yet been born. The girl is currently 1 year old. With their paternal grandfather Charles ascending to the throne, technically, the two children would earn royal appellations, however, an expert on issues from the Windsor dynasty claimed that the little ones “are not going to get” the nominations.

When participating in the Australian TV show Sunrise, journalist Samantha Maiden explained why Archie and Lilibet will not have the titles of prince and princess, respectively. “I understand that they get this automatically when they are grandsons of the monarch, which they clearly are, but quite bluntly, King Charles III made no reference to this in his public statements,” the commentator stated. She added: “It’s just another thing you can understand why these families are estranged.”

By the rules established by King George V in 1917, Archie and Lilibet Diana, being heirs of a sovereign’s son, start to have the initial HRH, that is, His or Her Royal Highness (His Royal Highness, in English translation). Siblings may or may not choose to use the title as adults. But as they are still children, they are still a prince and a princess. As there were changes in the line of succession to the British throne, the boy came to occupy the sixth position in the list, while the little girl is in the seventh place.

Confusion

In June last year, the Mail on Sunday tabloid reported that King Charles III would not include the two grandchildren among the royals. According to the British portal, the then Prince of Wales used as justification the abdication of Harry and Meghan Markle, the children’s parents, from royal duties in March 2020. One of the sovereign’s plans is to institute a leaner monarchy. Charles’ decision is based on the idea that the British are unwilling to pay for an ever-expanding kingdom.

At the time, the news infuriated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, according to the international press, the imposition of Charles generated a series of “bitter accusations” made by the couple against members of the royal family. A source close to them said about the king telling Harry and Meghan that he would change the legal documents in order to ensure that Archie and Lilibet didn’t get the title they would once rightfully inherit.

Charles became the new monarch on the 8th, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

