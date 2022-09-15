Family travels around the world before children lose their eyesight

Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier have discovered that their three children Mia, 12, Laurent, 5, and Colin, 7, have a rare genetic condition that causes vision loss or decline over time. The girl was the first to be diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa when she was just 1 year old.

In 2019, the other two children started showing symptoms and were also found to have the condition.

The couple then decided to travel the world to provide experiences for children as the disease has no cure. “We don’t know how quickly this will happen, but we do know that they can go completely blind in middle age,” the parents told CNN. Only the couple’s youngest, 9-year-old Leo, does not have the condition.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to show an elephant in a book, I’m going to take her to see a real elephant.’ And I will fill her visual memory with the best and most beautiful images I can. We are focusing a lot on fauna and flora. We saw amazing animals in Africa, but also in Turkey. We’re really trying to make our kids see things they wouldn’t have seen at home and, of course, have the most amazing experiences.”

Since receiving Mia’s diagnosis, the couple has started to raise money until the company Sebastien worked for and owned stock was bought and he got some extra cash that allowed for the trip.

The family plans to return home in March next year. Currently, they have passed through Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Turkey, Mongolia and Indonesia.