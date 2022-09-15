“fear of leaving home”

Zac Efron, teen star of the series High School Musicappeared in the media again and revealed in a recent interview that he had an anxiety disorder, depression and agoraphobiawhich is fear of leaving the house.

The 34-year-old actor was silent for several months after he appeared with his face completely changed. Some fans said he would have done facial matching.

However, this year he said he had a domestic accident and hit his face, which could have caused the change. After that, Zac has given several interviews and has been exposing his personal questions about his mental health.

“It’s about the uncontrollable fear of being in places where I don’t have control of the situation. It’s embarrassing and even panic attacks. This disorder can be treated with psychotherapy and medications recommended by psychiatrists,” she explained during a conversation with Men’s Health magazine.

“I just don’t go out. People in large groups triggers my agoraphobia,” he added, not wanting to go into more detail about his own experience with the anxiety disorder.

artists like Jennifer Aniston and Kim Basinger were also diagnosed with agoraphobia. In a recent interview, Kim shared what it’s like to deal with the disease and that she had to relearn how to drive.

Aniston also revealed that after the Covid-19 pandemic, she had no problems dealing with social isolation because she had already learned to be alone.

Zac Efron talks about problems he had with hard training while shooting the movie

The actor also spoke about the problems he suffered to live the character Matt Brody in Baywatch (2017). According to Zac, he had insomnia and depression because of the intense training to stay with the body healed.

“I started to develop insomnia and fell into a really bad depression for a long time. I had a hard time stabilizing myself. They attributed this to taking too many diuretics for too long; it spoiled something,” she revealed.

For Efron, your character’s physique in Baywatch is not something attainable and healthy:

“There is very little water in the skin. And that required the drug Lasix, powerful diuretics, to get a toned body. So I don’t need to do that. I prefer to have 2-3% extra body fat.”

The actor also explained how it was to deal with the amount of criticism with the change in his face. In April of last year, the images of Zac that circulated on the internet surprised the public and the difference was remarkable.

“I slipped and hit my chin on the corner of a fountain, which made it swollen. If I valued what other people thought of me the way they might think I do, I would definitely not be able to do this job.”

