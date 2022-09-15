Federer announces retirement from tournament with Nadal and Djokovic | sneakers

Swiss Roger Federer, 41, announced on Thursday that he will no longer play tournaments that are valid for the ATP rankings. The last competition of his career will be the Laver Cup, a tournament that is a kind of duel between Europeans and the rest of the world, next week, in London, between the 23rd and 25th of September.

The competition will feature the three main opponents of Federer’s career: Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Serbian Novak Djokovic and Briton Andy Murray. As it is a competition between European tennis players and the rest of the world, the quartet will be on the same team. In addition to them, the team will have the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

– Of all the good things that tennis gave me, without a doubt the best of them were the people I met: friends, opponents and, most importantly, all the fans who bring this sport to life. Today, I would like to share a news with you all – opened the text.

The rest of the world team will feature Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Argentine Diego Schwartzman, Australian Alex de Minaur and Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The Swiss has not played an official tournament since July last year when, in Wimbledon, the Grand Slam that he won the most in his career, he reached the quarterfinals, and was eliminated by the Polish Hubert Hurkacz. About a month and a half ago, Federer “disappeared” from the ATP rankings, as the ranking adds up to points from the last 12 months, and he spent this entire period playing.

– As many of you know, in the last three years I have faced a lot of injuries and surgeries. I worked hard to get back to a fully competitive level. But I know my body and its limits, and the signals it’s been giving me are clear. I’m 41 years old, I’ve played over 1,500 games in 24 years. Tennis has been more generous to me and I have to admit that it is time to end my competitive career,” he said in a farewell letter.

The Laver Cup next week in London will be my last ATP event. I will play tennis again in the future for sure, but not at a Grand Slam or at events on the circuit.

Roger Federer has twenty Grand Slam titles in his career: eight at Wimbledon (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), six at the Australian Open (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018). ), five at the US Open (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) and one at Roland Garros (2009).