Filmin Portugal premieres We Are Who We Are

We Are Who We Arefirst series by Luca Guadagnino, best known for his work on the film Call Me By Your Namewill premiere at Filmin Portugal this September.

The drama series focuses on the story of Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamon), two American teenagers who live with their parents on an American military base in Italy and who, little by little, get to know each other and develop. a friendship. Despite being the opposite of each other, with Fraiser being an introvert, and Caitlin dynamic and with a strong personality, the two go on a journey of “exploring first love, their own identity and the angst of being a teenager”. At the same time, they explore all the problems and joys that this phase brings to their lives.

We Are Who We Are has one season and has eight episodes of about 50 minutes each. The series was the official selection of the Directors of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, having been nominated for other television awards.

the cast of We Are Who We Are It also features: Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

The series will be available from the 27th of September, on the streaming Filmin Portugal. You can also follow her on HBO Max.

[Texto adaptado do comunicado de imprensa do serviço de streaming.]