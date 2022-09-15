First impressions of PSVR 2 are extremely positive

After the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony also announced the PSVR 2 with the promise of bringing an even more immersive experience to virtual reality games.

After the announcement of the look and features of the device, the Japanese giant held a test session with some journalists and content creators, who began to share their experiences.

One of the most cited points by those who have tried it is the quality and immersion provided by the headphones. ”I believe the headset will be one of the great evolutions with regard to PSVR,” commented Jay Peters of The Verge.

PSVR 2 features Tempest 3D AudioTech, an engine that makes sounds more immersive. In practice, the game’s audio adapts according to the player’s movements and position, bringing more realism to the gameplay.

Ian Highton’s analysis of the eurogamer highlights that ”There’s a lot to love about PS VR 2 and almost nothing I can think of to criticize at this point in terms of form and functionality”.

Finally, the report from the YouTube channel Virtual Reality Oasis, commented on the structure of the device “Putting on the headset for the first time, I was immediately struck by the way the soft rubber contours to your face, blocking all the light around it for the first time. that you are completely immersed”.

What’s new in PS VR 2?

Screen: With 4K High Dynamic Range imaging theology and up to 120fps, dual 2000 x 2040 OLED screens, PS VR 2 is capable of delivering 4 times the resolution of PSVR, released in 2016. In addition, eye tracking ensures fidelity greater of the player’s actions within the game;

Audio: O Tempest 3D AudioTech enhanced the player experience, bringing more immersion to the gameplay. In an FPS, for example, the position of the sounds of shots and explosions follow the movement of the player’s head, which brings more realism to the game;

Controls: PlayStation VR2 Sense will feature haptic response technologies and adaptive triggers, just like the DualSense. These technologies will allow the player to feel actions and even the scenery around them – something that has been well explored in returnal, where it was possible to feel even the raindrops falling on the character.

O PSVR 2 will be released in early 2023.