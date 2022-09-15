Flamengo and Athletico will have 11,000 tickets each in the final

Conmebol has already informed clubs that Flamengo will have between 10,000 and 11,000 tickets for the Libertadores final. Athletico must have the same load as there are equal conditions. As in other decisions, the back sectors of the Estadio Monumental de Guayaquil will be allocated to fans of both teams. In between, there will be tickets for the general public.

Marcel Rizzo’s blog published that there are 12,400 tickets available in each sector for both clubs. But Conmebol will not release the full charge at first. There will possibly be a reserve from Conmebol that can be transferred later to Flamengo and Athletico depending on demand.

There were some initial meetings between the clubs and Conmebol to define the details of the decision. But not all points of the game’s logistics, scheduled for October 29, are decided.

The South American confederation has not yet announced ticket prices. But it has already indicated that there will be no increases compared to the end of last year because it recognized that the values ​​were high. In the confrontation between Flamengo and Palmeiras, the cheapest tickets cost US$ 200.00 (R$ 1,042.00) and the most expensive, US$ 650 (R$ 3,387).

An indication is that, in the South American final, Conmebol lowered ticket prices after the public failure of the game between Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino.

Clubs will be able to give priority to their members in the sectors behind the goal. Tickets in the middle of the field are intended for the general public through Conmebol.

There is still no definition of the capacity of the Monumental Stadium, but it is certain that it will be reduced compared to usual. Officially, the stadium has 57,000 seats. The crowd load of each team usually represents 25% of the total. But the stadium has a proportionately smaller back sector than the one in Montevideo.

Conmebol is still studying a change in the division of box office revenue. Until last year, each club received 25% of the total box office, with the rest destined for Conmebol.