Flamengo is the third team to reach the finals of Copa do Brasil and Libertadores in the same year | Flamengo

Flamengo stamped its passport to the final of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, after beating São Paulo 1-0 at Maracanã. With the vacancy, Rubro-Negro became the third team to reach the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores in the same year – a feat had been achieved by Grêmio, in 1995, and Palmeiras, in 2020.

In 2022, Flamengo is in the Libertadores final against Athletico-PR, which will be played in a single game in Guayaquil, on October 29, and now awaits who passes between Corinthians and Fluminense, who will make the second semifinal this Thursday. , at Neo Química Arena, at 8 pm. The final of the Copa do Brasil will be played on October 12 and 19.

The first team to play in both finals was Grêmio, in 1995. Tricolor gaucho won the Libertadores in the decision against Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, with an aggregate score of 4 to 2. However, the team did not have the same success in the Copa do Brasil, as it lost both games to Corinthians in the decision.

The second team that reached the two finals in the same year was Palmeiras, in 2020 – the decisions were disputed in 2021, due to the pandemic. The team coached by Abel Ferreira achieved an unprecedented feat: being champion of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores in the same season. In the national tournament, Grêmio won. In America’s decision, he was champion over rival Santos, in a single game at Maracanã.

Flamengo will face a particularity that the other two teams did not face: the time gap between the two finals. Between the break of the return game of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores are only 11 days. In 1995, the continental title was decided three months after the national cup. In the 2020 edition, Libertadores was decided 36 days earlier.

