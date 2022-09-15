Flamengo will hire a ‘far above average player’ to play the World Cup if he wins the Libertadores, says Marcos Braz

Red-black leader said he will do everything possible to hire a world football star if Flamengo is Libertadores champion

Packed after qualifying for the finals of CONMEBOL Libertadores and gives Brazil’s CupO Flamengo live an excellent phase. And what depends on Marcos Brazvice president of football, Dorival Jr’s team can still earn a strong reinforcement if they win the title of the continental tournament.

In an interview with Benja’s channel, Youtubethe red-black leader stated that he intends to hire a player who is a world reference to compete in the Club World Cup.

“If Flamengo, any team that is champion of the Libertadores, actually plays the World Cup in December. And the windows are closed. Palmeiras had the opportunity to play the World Cup in February, they might or might not have made signings, who has to analyze It’s Palmeiras. Flamengo, if they are Libertadores champions, as well as Athletico-PR, will compete in the World Cup in March, with the windows open”, began by saying:

”So, nothing more natural, as Flamengo has been doing since 2019, that, in the windows, Flamengo strengthens itself even more. So, if Flamengo is Libertadores champion, like Athletico too, the window will be open. The sky is the limit. Our thought is that a player is far above average, a world reference”he concluded.

Flamengo acted strongly in the international market in the second half. In addition to firing Paulo Sousa and bringing in Dorival Jr, the red-black board brought in four players who played outside Brazil: Everton Cebolinha, Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar and Guillermo Varela.

In addition to already being guaranteed in the decisions of the Cups, the carioca club fights at the top of the table of Brazilianwhere it is 9 behind the leader palm trees. The team returns to the field on Sunday for the classic against Fluminenseat 4 pm, at Maracanã, for the 27th round.