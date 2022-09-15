Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II The Crown returns to Netflix’s Global Top 10

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th of September took some people by surprise and piqued people’s interest in her history and that of British royalty. The Crown, a series produced and broadcast by Netflix about the royal family and the life of the late queen, reached the 7th place in the list of most watched series in the week of the streaming service with its first season.

the first part of The Crown was launched in 2016 and covered Queen Elizabeth II’s early years as the crown of the United Kingdom. The first season consists of the beginning of her reign and her marriage to Prince Phillip. The first phase of the show, seasons 1 and 2, featured Claire Foy as the British monarch, Matt Smith as the queen’s husband, and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

Watch the trailer for the first season of the series (Reproduction/Youtube)

In the third season, the show’s cast was changed to portray another moment in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Olivia Colman joins the cast to play the British Majesty, Tobias Menzies plays Prince Phillip and Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margareth. This second phase takes place between the 1960s and 1970s and consists of seasons 3 and 4 of the series.

The next confirmed seasons, 5 and 6 will also see a change of actors to play the characters later in the story. Imelda Staunton will be Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip will be represented by Jonathan Pryce, and Princess Margareth will be played by Leslie Menville.

Netflix’s investment in the quality of the series is very high, each episode on average costs 13 million dollars. The investment and artistic excellence of the series made The Crown received 62 nominations and 21 Emmy wins.

The launch of the new season of the series that tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for November this year.

Cover photo: Playback/Amazon.com