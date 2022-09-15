Former Vasco, Fredy Guarín opens up on social network after problems

Midfielder Fredy Guarín, ex-Vasco, published a photo crying on his official Instagram account. In the caption, the player, who has been without a club since leaving Millonarios in 2021, vented, saying he was a man “full of vices, mistakes and sins”.

– Today I want to show myself as I am, with an open heart. I don’t do this to pity me, or to gain followers. I do it with the intention of touching at least one person. For a long time my life has changed a lot and these tears you see in the photo are of a man full of vices, mistakes, sins and many other things… My people, we are in time to open the door to God and let Him it lead our soul and heart… God has forgiven me, I have forgiven myself – said the player.

Last year, Fredy Guarín was arrested by the Medellín police on charges of domestic violence, being driven away by the police in an apparent state of intoxication, accused of assaulting his father and other family members.

After being released, the player recanted and denied problems with his family, but revealed that he was facing “one of those difficult matches in life”.

Ex-Porto, Inter Milan, and the Colombian national team, Guarín left Vasco in September 2020 and is without a club, after leaving Colombia’s Millonarios last year.