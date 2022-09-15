France, England, Holland… Teams launch uniform for the 2022 World Cup; check out! | international football

With 66 days before the start of the 2022 World Cup, several teams launched this Thursday the kits they will use in Qatar between November and December this year. The reigning world champion France was one of the teams that had the equipment revealed by its sports equipment supplier and kept the classic line: the main shirt is basically all in a dark blue tone, while the reserve is white with shaded designs.

See the shirt Brazil will wear at the 2022 World Cup

1 of 11 France uniforms for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Disclosure France’s uniforms for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Disclosure

Portugal launches kit for the 2022 World Cup: half red, half green

Other teams that have Nike as their manufacturer also had their kits revealed on Thursday, such as England, the Netherlands and the United States. The English will have a mostly white first shirt, but with a light blue detail in the shoulder region. And the reserve uniform will be red, with blue details.

See the World Cup table

2 of 11 Kane poses in England’s uniform for the 2022 World Cup – Photo: Disclosure Kane poses in England’s uniform for the 2022 World Cup – Photo: Disclosure

The Dutch will once again wear an all-orange uniform as their main outfit at the Qatar World Cup, with a bright shade and no major innovations. And the second shirt of the European team will once again have navy blue as the main color, with black details.

3 of 11 Netherlands 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure Netherlands 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure

The main uniform of the United States also does not bring great boldness in the design, with the white shirt with details in blue and red – and the centralized shield of the confederation. The reserve seeks to be more innovative, with a mixture of shades of blue in a print throughout the uniform.

4 of 11 United States 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure United States 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure

Nigeria, who are out of the World Cup, have also released their kit. The Nigerians will have as their main uniform a shirt that mixes shades of green and different geometric figures, with a large eagle on the front of the outfit – the bird is the symbol of the national team. The reserve is basically white, with a traditional print on the shoulders.

5 of 11 Nigeria 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure Nigeria 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure

Check out photos of the uniforms:

6 of 11 France 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure France 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure

7 of 11 France 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure France 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure

8 of 11 England 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure England 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure

9 of 11 Netherlands 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure Netherlands 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure

10 of 11 United States 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure United States 2022 World Cup uniform — Photo: Disclosure