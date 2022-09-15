Garmin teases Apple about Apple Watch Ultra battery life

Apple’s event not only served for the company to launch its newest line of smartphones, but also for it to present its most modern smartwatches in the Apple Watch family. Among them is the Apple Watch Ultra, which is the most powerful model and promises improvements such as longer battery life.

However, a great rival of Apple in this segment, Garmin, took advantage of the information about the battery capacity of the new smartwatches to join the wave and provoke the Apple company. “We measure battery life in months. Not in hours.”

Battery comparison between Apple Watch Ultra and Enduro 2

According to Apple, the new Apple Watch Ultra offers up to 36 hours of normal use. If it is adjusted to use less energy, this time can increase to up to 60 hours of use. Garmin took advantage of this detail to compare the device with its own Enduro 2, a newly released model focused on the more explorer and adventurous audience.

And indeed, the comparison in this regard is quite impressive. The Enduro 2 lasts for up to 34 days in normal use, and up to 18 months in battery-saving and solar-charged use.

In the case of the Garmin watch, it offers the integrated GPS service, which makes it able to identify the user’s location without having to be paired with any cell phone. If this service is active, the battery life drops a lot, going to 110 hours in normal use and 6 days with solar charging. Still, he comes out ahead in this regard.

An increasingly competitive market

The smartwatch market, especially those aimed at adventurous users and who use the device for explorations such as trails and hikes, is increasingly on the rise. It’s no wonder that companies like Apple are also deciding to focus on this type of audience and, with that, becoming a direct competitor of others that specialize in the subject, such as Garmin.

With Apple releasing this Ultra model, it falls into the same sector, so comparisons would be inevitable. Both models have a strong and durable construction and bring a diversity of features that promise to facilitate the practice of extreme sports. One of these features is precisely a longer battery life, since in many cases during these adventures there is no way to recharge at all times, unless it is solar charging.

And all this comes at a price, of course. The Apple Watch Ultra launched in the US for $799, and the Enduro 2 is even more expensive, selling at $1,099. These amounts in direct conversion would be more or less R$4,150 and R$5,700, respectively.

The Enduro 2 has no forecast of being released here in Brazil, while the Apple Watch Ultra will arrive in Brazilian lands soon. As with Apple products, the value will be well above the direct conversion, and here it will cost BRL 10,299.

