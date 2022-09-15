GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080: Possible clock and power consumption specs leak

Information is being confirmed by multiple unofficial sources

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, takes the stage at GTC2022 on the 20th of September and must officially present the RTX 40 GPUs. Until the event date arrives, several unofficial sources leak information about new video cards. According to information, the RTX 4090 will have a maximum TGP of 660 W and a frequency of 2520 MHz. The RTX 4080 16 GB GPU will have a maximum TGP of 516 W and a frequency of 2505 MHz.

Hardware leaker Kopite7Kimi confirmed the information, which is also circulating on China’s Chipell forum. Information about the Ada Lovelace line should be confirmed by Huang on September 20, during an event that also promises news for the RTX 30 models

RTX 40 GPU Frequency and TGP Specifications

Below you can see the alleged specifications of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs. According to the leaks, NVIDIA also changed the name of the RTX 4070 to RTX 4080 12 GB at the last minute. Ie, now we will have two RTX 4080, one of 16 GB and one of 12 GB.

GeForce RTX 4090

GeForce RTX 4090 should bring SKU AD102-300 GPU with 16384 CUDA cores and frequency up to 2520 MHz. The board should feature 24GB GDDR6X memory, which should reach 1TB bandwidth, just like the RTX 3090 Ti.

The Total Graphic Power (TGP) standard must be 450Wwith a maximum setting of 660W. According to the leaks, the 660W TGP will likely not be available on all custom models as it will be unlocked through the BIOS.

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

The 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 brings AD103-300 GPU SKU with 9728 CUDA cores and frequency up to 2505 MHz, value practically identical to the clock of the 4090. The model supposedly arrives with memory GDDR6X of 16 GB. with 340W standard TGPreaching a maximum of 516 W.

GeForce RTX 4080 12GB

Finally, the GeFroce RTX 4080 12 GB is the GPU formerly known as RTX 4070. According to the leaks, NVIDIA changed the name of the product at the last minute. The graphics card features SKU AD104-400 GPU and 7680 CUDA cores with supposed frequency up to 2610 mHz. The model’s TGP is 285 W, reaching a maximum of 366 W.

It is important to point out that the specifications, for now, are just rumors and the official announcement could completely change what has been released so far. On September 20th, the company’s CEO is expected to take the stage at GTC2022 to officially reveal the GeForce RTX 40 GPU lineup and provide all the specs as well as the product release date.







Thunderbolt reaches 80 Gbps in demo and matches USB4 version 2.0

The feat was achieved using two 40 Gbps channels on a USB-C cable.



…..

Source: Videocardz