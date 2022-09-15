Giant and ‘sneaky’ snake hides under table and attacks office worker – News

A snake measuring approximately 3.35 m in length not only bit, but also wrapped itself around a caretaker’s body. Assembly/R7

The record was shared on Facebook by snake catcher Barry Goldsmith via the Snake Catcher Victoria Australia page.

In the post, Barry explains that the professional opened the terrarium to feed the reticulated python

However, when entering 'feeding mode', as the specialist called it, the snake bit one of the caregiver's hands.

And it started the process of constriction, in which the reptile wraps itself around its prey to squeeze it: 'Luckily, it wasn't bitten by a larger animal. These pythons can grow to twice that size,' explains Barry

In addition, the professional was accompanied by two colleagues

While one of them tried to help her free herself from the snake, the other recorded the entire process.

A capture hook was used to remove the reptile, at which point blood flowed profusely from the caregiver's hand. Barry updated the share with a print of a message from the professional

She says that the injured finger 'remains numb' and, if it continues to do so, she should be concerned. But he doesn't believe it's an amputation.

The professional also celebrated the fact that the animal was not injured during the removal and said that the attack 'was 100% her fault'. Reticulated pythons attacks against humans are not common. However, recently, a woman was found inside a…

A woman was swallowed by a giant snake in a village on the island of Muna, Indonesia. The seven-meter python was killed by residents, near the vegetable garden where the victim had disappeared.

According to Indonesian website Coconuts Jakarta, the woman was 54-year-old Wa Tiba.

She had been missing since last Thursday (14), when she was working in a village garden.

About 100 residents began the search after Wa Tiba did not return from the scene.

Neighbors found the giant python about 30 meters from the woman's machete and shoes.

'The villagers suspected that the snake had swallowed the victim, so they killed it and carried it out of the garden,' explained Hamka, the local police chief.

'The snake's belly was cut open and the victim's body was found inside'

Hamka believes the animal strangled the victim and swallowed it from the head.

The vegetable garden where the incident took place is located at the foot of rocky cliffs, a place known for harboring this type of snake.

The giant python lives in tropical forests and is very common in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Despite the tragedy involving Wa Tiba, the species usually feeds on small animals and rarely attacks humans.

'Everyone cried and was in shock,' one resident reported, according to Fox News.

'That poor woman. It looked like a horror movie. People are terrified, afraid to leave."