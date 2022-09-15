Girlfriend of Brazilian who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner is named as the mastermind

Brenda Uliarte, girlfriend of the Brazilian who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner. (Photo: Publicity/Argentine Federal Police)

She would have confessed her desire to kill the vice president in messages to her friend

Girlfriend and Brazilian are arrested

‘I will be the liberator of Argentina’, she wrote

The girlfriend of the Brazilian who tried to kill the Argentine vice president, Cristina Kirchner, is pointed out by the investigations with the mastermind of the attack, which took place on September 1st.

The information is from the Argentine newspaper La Nación, based on exchanges of messages between Brenda Uliarte and a friend, Agustina Díaz. The two young women and the Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel are in prison.

In the messages, Brenda wrote that she was organizing a group to take “torches, bombs, guns and everything” to kill Kirchner. “I will be the liberator of Argentina. I was practicing shooting, I know how to use a gun,” she said.

“I’m going to have Cristina killed,” he said days before the attack. “I sent a guy to kill Cristina.”

“How much did he charge you?”, asked the friend, to which Brenda said no, because the person would also be dissatisfied with the situation in the country. “I swear I’m going to kill this one. I’m exhausted that she steals and gets away with it,” she wrote.

“You realize the mess you’re going to get yourself into, right? They’ll look for you everywhere if they find out you’re an accomplice in the vice president’s death.”

“That’s why I sent someone,” Brenda said. “If it happens, I go to another country and even change my identity. I have that in mind,” she said. “I have some money, acquaintances. I’m leaving, but first I want to do something for the country.”