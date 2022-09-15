Globo marks event to shoot World Cup works – Prisma

All of Globo’s sports, scheduled to cover the World Cup, were summoned to a general meeting, next Tuesday, at GExperience, at Shopping Market Place, in São Paulo.

According to its director, Renato Ribeiro, this meeting, especially the one in the morning, with all the staff that will go to Qatar and even those assigned to the rear-guard work here in Brazil, will be called “Preleção”.

There will be two possibilities for participation: in person, for those who can and are in the city, or online, in the case of those who live or work in other places. On occasion, and there is already a certainty about this, all work orders will be distributed and who will do what during the entire coverage.

In the afternoon, according to information, in a press conference, all the details of this meeting will be announced.



farm 14

The premiere of “A Fazenda 14” made Record’s audience grow almost 200% in its exhibition time, from 11:05 pm to 12:24 am, and consolidate the isolated second place in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Respective numbers: 8.5 average points and 9.4 peak and 18.4% share; average of 8.4, peak of 9.7 and share, 17.7%.







Music – 1

As soon as he entered “Fazenda”, a game at the very beginning, Ruivinha de Marte, one of the participants, had her song released.

In fact, with a title that is most appropriate for the occasion: “Abre a Porteira”.



Music – 2

Also in the musical part of “Fazenda”, another participant, rapper Pelé Milflows, has already garnered praise from renowned artists, including Marília Mendonça, who sang his compositions.

Born in São Gonçalo, his tracks already exceed 180 million views.



It returned

Band and Kantar/Ibope came to an understanding again, with new adjusted bases.

Before that, the work was restored. It is again operating normally.



moment score

Lorena Queiroz, protagonist “Carinha de Anjo”, will not be among the main characters of the next SBT soap opera, “Romeu e Julieta”.

According to reports, she didn’t fit the character’s profile. Perhaps in another.



oenological part

Danilo Gentili, Oscar Filho and Diogo Portugal sign the Portuguese wines, the white, rosé and red Putos.

All made in Alentejo, a region in southeastern Portugal, of controlled origin, already distributed throughout Brazil. The name “Putos”, in Portugal, means “Boys”.



NFL

The TV Network! broadcasts this Sunday, at 11:20 pm, the match between Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals.

Narration by Marcelo do Ó and comments by Gabriel Golim and Napoleão de Almeida.



That’s good

The above note takes us to see how the TVs are more flexible. More friends, each other.

Napoleão de Almeida is from BandSports and was released to work with Marcelo do Ó, from BandNews, in the NFL on Rede TV!.







Is there

Shortly after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Record’s journalism reporter, Thais Furlan, traveled to England.

Alongside cameraman Lucio Salgado, she is following the entire ritual that precedes the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, scheduled for next Monday and then the burial.



Support

Zezé di Camargo & Luciano, Daniel, Gian & Giovani and Edson & Hudson will perform on October 5th at Tokio Marine Hall, in São Paulo.

The event is one of the actions of the AACD Telethon 2022 Campaign, which celebrates its 25th anniversary. The program’s marathon will take place on November 4th and 5th, broadcast by SBT, and the goal is to raise R$30 million.



look at the mess

At the request of Irandhir Santos, the person responsible for the adaptation of “Pantanal”, Bruno Luperi, altered a scene from the last chapter. In the original version, the children of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) fired a salvo at his wake.

Now, the characters will appear mourning their father’s death in another way.



And there’s another

On the eve of the end of the novel, information appears about a terrible revenge between Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

The text says: taken by hatred since the pawn started an affair with his then wife, Maria (Isabel Teixeira), the farmer will rape him. What else?







TV debut

Record starts, on the 21st, the exhibition of the fourth season of the series “Reis”, ‘A Escolha’, when the public will be able to follow the work of Gabriel Vivan, in the young phase of Davi.

It’s your TV debut. Vivan, 26, actor and musician, has an 8-year career and released his first EP in 2021, “We for us and for all”.



Event

Netflix promotes on the 24th, the other Saturday, on YouTube, the launch of another edition of “TUDUM”, with the opportunity to watch five events with stars from around the world, news and exclusive revelations of 120 films and series during 24 hours.

From Brazil, the representatives will be Camila Queiroz and Sheron enezzes. Maisa was not listed. Millie Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth also participate.



Ibope

Globo celebrates the success of the “Super Manhãs” project, which continues to gain audience growth. The “Encontro” recorded this week, in São Paulo, the best Tuesday since the debut in the new phase – 9 points and 30% participation, equaling the record of the morning under the command of Patrícia Poeta.

“Mais Você” had its best performance on Tuesdays in Rio, considering the new schedule: 11 points and 36% participation.



Hit – Rebate

• The musical “Sidney Magal: much more than a Latin Lover” opens in October at Teatro Porto, in São Paulo.

• SBT opened accreditation for the debate to the Presidency of the Republic, on the 24th, which will be mediated by Carlos Nascimento…

• … According to the broadcaster, in relation to the candidates, “all confirmed”…

• … Now, given the latest developments, it is good to deal with a security reinforcement.

• This Thursday, 9:30 am, at MIS, in São Paulo, the launch of the book commemorating 100 years of radio in Brazil by Nilo Frateschi Jr, Heródoto Barbeiro and Fernando Vítolo takes place…

• … A multiplatform work that has more than 170 voices from national radio…

• … The singer and communicator Gilbert Stein, with 40 years dedicated to radio, will be honored.

• By the way, Herodotus is still releasing this month, “The Sages”, with Siddhartha inviting Socrates, Zoroaster, Lao-Tzu and Confucius to a meeting in India.

• All journalistic media, especially sports, where Silvio Lancellotti has fought in recent years, is saddened by his death on Tuesday…

• … Someone who, in this profession, was always the protagonist and made a very beautiful story.