Goals and best moments of Sheriff 0x2 Manchester United | 09/15/2022

15:4312 minutes ago

GOALS AND BEST MOMENTS

15:42 13 minutes ago

47′ – END OF GAME

With goals from Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United beat Sheriff 2-0, at the Zimbru Stadium, for the second round of group E of the Europa League. The English team wins the first victory in the competition.

15:3718 minutes ago

45+2′ – ADDITIONAL

Referee grants two minutes of stoppage time for the second half.

15:3223 minutes ago

42′ – REPLACEMENT IN UNITED

15:2728 minutes ago

42′ – DE GEA SEGURA FIRM

The ball goes low under the wall, but the United goalkeeper puts his feet in the middle and avoids the danger.

15:22 33 minutes ago

40′ – DANGEROUS FAULT FOR SHERIFF

Radeljic tries to receive a pass near the area, but is fouled and interrupts the play.

15:17 38 minutes ago

39′ – GOOD CHANCE FOR UNITED

Elanga makes a good play on the left, exchanges passes with Bruno Fernandes, but lets the ball go through the back line and interrupts the play. However, the play was worthless as the linesman marked offside.

15:12 43 minutes ago

35′ – SHERIFF SUBSTITUTION

15:07 an hour ago

34′ – REPLACEMENT IN UNITED

15:02 an hour ago

29′ – IN THE HANDS OF DE GEA

Badolo receives in the middle, takes a risk from outside the area, but the United goalkeeper holds on tight and avoids danger.

14:57 an hour ago

27′ – SHERIFF SUBSTITUTION

Sai: Akanbi
and Ouattara Entra: Felipe Vizeu and Pernambuco

14:52 an hour ago

24′ – REPLACEMENT IN UNITED

14:47 an hour ago

23′ – OUT!

After a beautiful move by United, Malacia finds Cristiano Ronaldo in the half-moon and plays for the Portuguese star. Then the attacker finishes with the first shot over the goal.

14:42 an hour ago

20′ – UNITED TRY TO FIND SPACES

The English team rotates the field and tries to find the best pass to penetrate the Sheriff’s defense.

14:37 an hour ago

17′ – YELLOW CARD FOR SHERIFF

Atiemwen fouls Malacia in the middle and receives the first card of the match.

14:32 an hour ago

14′ – SHERIFF LOSES BIG CHANCE

Akanbi takes advantage of a mistake in United’s defense, recovers the ball and tries to cover up goalkeeper De Gea to decrease the score. However, she goes over the dash.

14:27 an hour ago

10′ – PASSES THROUGH THE WORLD

Eriksen tries a cross from the left to Ronaldo, but the ball deflects back and United wins the corner.

14:222 hours ago

7′ – WITHOUT AIM

United tries a lift pass to Dalot, but the right-back doesn’t reach the ball and lets it go over the back line.

2:17 pm 2 hours ago

02′ – SPAM KOVAL

Bruno Fernandes receives a cross pass inside the area, finishes with the first shot and sees Sheriff’s goalkeeper dodge it with his feet.

14:122 hours ago

00′ – REPLACEMENT IN UNITED

14:07 2 hours ago

00′ – STARTS THE SECOND HALF

Final leg started between Sheriff and Manchester United

14:02 2 hours ago

00/2′ – BREAK

The players return to the Zimbru pitch.

1:57 pm 2 hours ago

45′ – END OF THE FIRST HALF

In a moment, we will return to follow the final stage of Sheriff 0x2 Manchester United.

1:52 pm 2 hours ago

43′ – VERY STRONG

Cristiano Ronaldo receives through the middle, activates Bruno Fernandes, but the ball goes too fast and the Portuguese midfielder cannot control it.

1:47 pm 2 hours ago

38′ – UNITED’S GOAL

Cristiano Ronaldo extends the score in Zimbru. The Portuguese striker finishes in the middle and scores his first goal of the season.

13:422 hours ago

38′ – PENALTY FOR UNITED

Antony is fouled inside the area and the referee calls the penalty for United.

1:37 pm 2 hours ago

33′ – IN KOVAL’S HANDS

Eriksen takes a direct free-kick on the left, but Koval holds on tight and avoids the danger.

1:32 pm 2 hours ago

32′ – OUT

Antony takes a quick free-kick from the right, finds Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese ace dominates and finishes over the goal.

1:27 pm 2 hours ago

27′ – OVER THE GOAL

In the free kick, Atiemwen finishes with precision, but the ball goes up and goes over the crossbar.

1:22 pm 3 hours ago

26′ – DANGEROUS FAULT FOR SHERIFF

Lisandro Martínez recovers the ball close to his area, but he fouls Ouattara.

1:17 pm 3 hours ago

21′ – SHERIFF ATTEMPTS THE DRAW

In the move, Atiemwen opens the game through the middle, projects the shot with his right foot and scares De Gea’s goal. The ball passes the United goalkeeper’s crossbar.

1:12 pm 3 hours ago

16′ – UNITED’S GOAL

Sancho opens the scoring for the visitors. In the throw, Eriksen triggers the Englishman inside the area, who turns his body and finishes crossed to score. The ball hits the post and swells the net in Zimbru.

1:07 pm 3 hours ago

14′ – UNITED TAKES A PENALTY ON RONALDO

The Portuguese ace received the pass by elevation from the right, dominated and fell after a dispute inside the area. The referee saw a legal move and ordered the game to continue.

1:02 pm 3 hours ago

10′ – PLAY GAME

United opens the game on the left, but is marked by the Sheriff and loses possession. Then Malacia commits a foul and prevents the home team’s counterattack.

12:573 hours ago

5′- SHERIFF POSSESSION

Moldova’s team plays for its right sector and bothers Argentine Lisandro Martínez.

12:52 3 hours ago

02′ – SHERIFF PRESSURE

De Gea starts the ball out, but suffers from pressure from Sheriff inside the area. United tries to find spaces.

12:473 hours ago

00/1′ – GAME BEGINS

Match started between Sheriff and Manchester United.

12:423 hours ago

UNITED’S DRESSING ROOM

12:373 hours ago

HEATING ON ZIMBRU LAWN

12:323 hours ago

SHERIFF SCHEDULE

Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic and Kpozo; Kyabou, Badolo and Diop; Akanbi, Atiemwen and Ouattara.

12:273 hours ago

DEPARTURE STAGE

12:22 4 hours ago

MANCHESTER UNITED SCHEDULE

12:17 4 hours ago

WELCOME

We’re back to track the real time of sheriff x Manchester United this Thursday (15), at 1:45 pm, for the second round of Group E of Europa League.

12:12 4 hours ago

How and where to watch Sheriff vs Manchester United live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the live Sheriff vs Manchester United match will be broadcast exclusively on Star+ streaming.

12:07 4 hours ago

When is the Sheriff vs Manchester United game and how to follow LIVE?

12:02 4 hours ago

ARBITRATION

Referee: Pawel Raczkowski Assistants: Radoslaw Siejka and Adam Kupsik Fourth referee: Tomasz Musial Avar: Pawel Pskit

11:57 4 hours ago

UNITED’S POSSIBLE SCALE

Of Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

11:524 hours ago

PROBABLE SHERIFF SCALING

Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Ouattara, Atiemwen, Akanbi.

11:474 hours ago

MANCHESTER UNITED DEFAULTS

Luke Shaw has a foot problem and has become a doubt for the Europa League duel. Marcus Rashford can lead United’s attack in the team. Bruno Fernandes, Martinez and Varane should return to the starting lineup.

11:424 hours ago

SHERIFF’S DEFAULTS

Despite having made changes in the victory over Milsami for the Moldavian Championship, coach Stjepan Tomas should count on the return of the midfield duo, Diop and Moussa Kyabou.

11:374 hours ago

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League and have 12 points. The Red Devils are behind G-4 by only one point. The fourth place is Brighton who have 13.

11:324 hours ago

SHERIFF

Sheriff is the leader of their competition with 17 points in the Moldavian Championship. The team won the last two rounds and is six points ahead of second-placed Milsami, who has 11.

11:274 hours ago

EUROPEAN LEAGUE PREMIERE

Sheriff won the first match 3-0 against Omonia away from home. United, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

11:225 hours ago

WELCOME

Let’s follow the real time of the match between sheriff and Manchester United for the second round of Group E of Europa League, at 1:45 pm, at Zimbru Stadium. The Red Devils lost in the competition’s debut and need the victory to advance in the confrontation for a spot in the knockout stage.

