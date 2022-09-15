Goals and best moments of Sheriff 0x2 Manchester United | 09/15/2022

With goals from Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United beat Sheriff 2-0, at the Zimbru Stadium, for the second round of group E of the Europa League. The English team wins the first victory in the competition.

Referee grants two minutes of stoppage time for the second half.

The ball goes low under the wall, but the United goalkeeper puts his feet in the middle and avoids the danger.

Radeljic tries to receive a pass near the area, but is fouled and interrupts the play.

Elanga makes a good play on the left, exchanges passes with Bruno Fernandes, but lets the ball go through the back line and interrupts the play. However, the play was worthless as the linesman marked offside.

Badolo receives in the middle, takes a risk from outside the area, but the United goalkeeper holds on tight and avoids danger.

Sai: Akanbi

and Ouattara Entra: Felipe Vizeu and Pernambuco

After a beautiful move by United, Malacia finds Cristiano Ronaldo in the half-moon and plays for the Portuguese star. Then the attacker finishes with the first shot over the goal.

The English team rotates the field and tries to find the best pass to penetrate the Sheriff’s defense.

Atiemwen fouls Malacia in the middle and receives the first card of the match.

Akanbi takes advantage of a mistake in United’s defense, recovers the ball and tries to cover up goalkeeper De Gea to decrease the score. However, she goes over the dash.

Eriksen tries a cross from the left to Ronaldo, but the ball deflects back and United wins the corner.

United tries a lift pass to Dalot, but the right-back doesn’t reach the ball and lets it go over the back line.

Bruno Fernandes receives a cross pass inside the area, finishes with the first shot and sees Sheriff’s goalkeeper dodge it with his feet.

Final leg started between Sheriff and Manchester United

The players return to the Zimbru pitch.

In a moment, we will return to follow the final stage of Sheriff 0x2 Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives through the middle, activates Bruno Fernandes, but the ball goes too fast and the Portuguese midfielder cannot control it.

Cristiano Ronaldo extends the score in Zimbru. The Portuguese striker finishes in the middle and scores his first goal of the season.

Antony is fouled inside the area and the referee calls the penalty for United.

Eriksen takes a direct free-kick on the left, but Koval holds on tight and avoids the danger.

Antony takes a quick free-kick from the right, finds Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese ace dominates and finishes over the goal.

In the free kick, Atiemwen finishes with precision, but the ball goes up and goes over the crossbar.

Lisandro Martínez recovers the ball close to his area, but he fouls Ouattara.

In the move, Atiemwen opens the game through the middle, projects the shot with his right foot and scares De Gea’s goal. The ball passes the United goalkeeper’s crossbar.

Sancho opens the scoring for the visitors. In the throw, Eriksen triggers the Englishman inside the area, who turns his body and finishes crossed to score. The ball hits the post and swells the net in Zimbru.

The Portuguese ace received the pass by elevation from the right, dominated and fell after a dispute inside the area. The referee saw a legal move and ordered the game to continue.

United opens the game on the left, but is marked by the Sheriff and loses possession. Then Malacia commits a foul and prevents the home team’s counterattack.

Moldova’s team plays for its right sector and bothers Argentine Lisandro Martínez.

De Gea starts the ball out, but suffers from pressure from Sheriff inside the area. United tries to find spaces.

Match started between Sheriff and Manchester United.

Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic and Kpozo; Kyabou, Badolo and Diop; Akanbi, Atiemwen and Ouattara.

We're back to track the real time of sheriff x Manchester United this Thursday (15), at 1:45 pm, for the second round of Group E of Europa League.

the live Sheriff vs Manchester United match will be broadcast exclusively on Star+ streaming.

Referee: Pawel Raczkowski Assistants: Radoslaw Siejka and Adam Kupsik Fourth referee: Tomasz Musial Avar: Pawel Pskit

Of Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Ouattara, Atiemwen, Akanbi.

Luke Shaw has a foot problem and has become a doubt for the Europa League duel. Marcus Rashford can lead United’s attack in the team. Bruno Fernandes, Martinez and Varane should return to the starting lineup.

Despite having made changes in the victory over Milsami for the Moldavian Championship, coach Stjepan Tomas should count on the return of the midfield duo, Diop and Moussa Kyabou.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League and have 12 points. The Red Devils are behind G-4 by only one point. The fourth place is Brighton who have 13.

Sheriff is the leader of their competition with 17 points in the Moldavian Championship. The team won the last two rounds and is six points ahead of second-placed Milsami, who has 11.

Sheriff won the first match 3-0 against Omonia away from home. United, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.