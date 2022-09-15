Government weakened family farming to strengthen agribusiness

This is part of the online version of the Climate Crisis newsletter sent today (15). The full version, for subscribers only, also shows how the global transition to clean energy systems would lead to savings of R$ 61 trillion by 2050. Want to receive the complete newsletter next week, with the main column and extra information, for email? Click here and register.

*******

The dismantling of policies to support family farming reduced the incentives for the production of diversified and healthy foods for the domestic market. With no alternatives, the small producers who survived in the countryside migrated to the export commodity agribusiness model, dominant in the south of the country. These statements are from a new study released this week by the ANA (Articulação Nacional da Agroecologia).

The research was conducted by experts from UFRRJ (Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro), UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) and the Free University of Berlin. According to the text, the dismantling of policies aimed at small producers acted in conjunction with the weakening of environmental legislation to deliberately favor certain segments of agriculture. The research defends agroecology as the appropriate model to secure the rural population, increase agricultural resilience to climate shocks and guarantee the country’s food security.

“Bolsonaro’s arrival to the presidency marked the end of the political pact for the coexistence of family farming and agribusiness”, Paulo Niederle, professor at UFRGS and one of the authors of the study. For him, there was an offensive by political sectors of agribusiness in the perspective that there is only one agriculture in Brazil and whoever is productive will benefit. “Of course, this vision of productivity only contemplates the model of family farming implemented in the South and focused on commodities.”

According to the study, almost 70% of Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture) resources go to farms in the south of the country dedicated to export commodities.

“The use of the image of small producers in commercials for Agro is true false advertising. Agribusiness is a sector that expropriates the territories of traditional communities and advances into biomes to expand monocultures”, says Flávia Londres, ANA’s executive secretary.

The logic of peasant family farming is different. It conserves the territory’s resources, focuses on local markets and healthy foods. They are models in dispute and that do not coexist harmoniously.

Flávia Londres, Executive Secretary of ANA

Among the programs that were discontinued or that had their resources reduced, the study highlights the PAA (Food Acquisition Program), which directed public purchases from producers from family farming to schools, hospitals and social projects. Between 2012 and 2014, the program obtained an average of R$ 1 billion a year, and as of 2015, the amount increased to around 600 million. In 2019, the reduction was drastic: R$ 168 million. Last year this figure was even lower, at R$ 135 million.

“When you guarantee an institutional market for family farming, you structure production in entire communities”, explains London.

“These programs never had a considerable amount of funding — now they are almost nothing — but they had a role to play in including other forms of agriculture,” says Niederle.

According to the research, the cuts in resources and the delegitimization of family farming play a central role in the current food insecurity in the country. “If you ask many small farmers who grow commodities, they will say they are happy, the price of commodities abroad is high and they are earning a lot of money. But collectively, the impact is terrible”, says Niederle, citing domestic shortages. , food inflation and increasing land concentration.

“Today we are importing a good part of our daily food, such as beans. And the extinction of regulatory stocks, requested by agribusiness, makes it difficult to fight food inflation”, says Niederle.

“We arrived at the absurdity of importing soy. Our producers exported so recklessly that Brazilian manufacturers who use soy as a raw material had to import from the US”, says London.

Another policy dismantled under the current government and highlighted by the report is rural technical assistance with an agroecological approach. “Today, public technical assistance tells family farmers that everything they do is wrong, that the seed they use is bad, that if they don’t use synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, they won’t produce — a discourse that even seeks to , make the small producer feel backward and ridiculed”, says London, who emphasizes that even to obtain credit in the banks, the producer needs to prove that he follows the traditional model.

The current policy for the countryside is not sustainable for small producers in the long term, according to ANA’s executive secretary. “The small producer has no way of competing, he is little by little swallowed up by the big ones.”

“There is an increasing awareness that the agribusiness model is not suitable for family farming”, evaluates London. “Producers who are opting for agroecology are much more likely to survive in the long term than those who follow the path of productive specialization.”

“Agroecological systems are, by definition, adapted to local ecological conditions. They are more resistant to climatic variations and contribute to mitigating sudden variations in temperature and humidity” explains Niederle, who emphasizes that crop diversification in this model reduces the risk of crop failures. harvest. “In a system with many plant species, each will feel the effect of drought, heat wave and flood in a different way. If you have a soybean-only crop, the effects of extreme events will be evenly distributed.”

And what else do you need to know

Cerrado has been the deforested area in the country in the last two years Image: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

SOS CERRADO

The Midwest and areas close to the center of the country should face a heat wave in the coming days amid the “desert climate” typical of this time of year, favoring the spread of fires in the Cerrado. The worrying weather forecast comes in the same week that a new system of deforestation alerts for the Cerrado – SAD Cerrado – revealed how the biome is being devoured: 50,000 deforestation alerts in 2022, totaling 472,800 hectares deforested until the 31st of July.

COP26 – Cattle are seen near an illegal fire in the Amazon in Lábrea, Amazonas, on September 15, 2021 Image: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

YOU KNOW?

The website Diálogo Chino launches today (15) the project Occupied Amazon, a podcast series with 5 episodes that narrates how the Amazon has been historically deforested for the exploitation of agricultural and mineral commodities. A summary of the first episode can be read in the article: “From the forest to the factory: how the Amazon became a global hub for agricultural exports”.

Ship loaded with soy for export at the Port of Santos (SP) Image: Paulo Whitaker

INVOICE

Since the devastating fires of 2019, many threats to boycott Brazilian products due to deforestation have been made, and this week one of them became an action. The European Union passed a law that criminalizes the importation of products from deforestation. The Itamaraty even articulated with thirteen other commodity-producing countries a pressure against the measure, claiming that it would be discriminatory and protectionist, but it did not stick. jamil Chad gave details on UOL.

4 nov. 2021 – Overview of the Plenary of the Federal Senate Image: Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content

GOAL

On Tuesday (13), the first meeting to discuss Brazil’s preparation for the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27), was marked by criticism of the public policies of the federal government in relation to the environment. THE COP27 will be between the 5th and 18th of November, in Egypt. Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), who led the session, criticized the NDC – the goal that each country presents under the Paris Agreement. For Contarato, the NDC Brazilian legislation is “vague and imprecise”, lacks indicators to attest to its compliance and is in line with the “dismantling of environmental policies.”

Image: Getty Images/iStock

SENDING REAL

International Energy Agency director Fatih Birol published an article in the Financial Times debunking three “dangerously wrong” narratives about Russia’s energy crisis and war: 1) Moscow is not winning the energy war as short-term gains they do not mitigate the market losses contracted by the war and the energy transition; 2) The price crisis is not generated by renewables, and whoever says that is intentionally or not protecting the real culprits: war and fossil fuels; 3) War will not roll back the fight against climate change, and he gives examples of how many markets are actually upping their bets on decarbonization in response to the crisis.

****

READ THE FULL NEWSLETTER