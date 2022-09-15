Grand Premium: The notes of the Italian GP 2022 – Grand Prix – Formula 1

After a sequence of epic races and unforgettable moments, Monza did not see a very busy event in Formula 1. Despite expectations of a new duel between Red Bull x Ferrari and a grid quite messy due to grid penalties, the picture seen at the Italian GP was a juice of what the 2022 season tends to deliver: Verstappen dominant, Ferrari and Mercedes close behind and well ahead of rivals.

Despite this, the race had some interesting stories, a xoxo ending and a rookie that caught everyone’s attention, to the point of taking a perfect note and changing the GP Ranking rule itself, which from now on will not put substitute drivers together. of the holders’ averages.

The GP Ranking notes are given by Gabriel Carvalho, Gabriel Curtiy and Pedro Henrique Marum.

Max Verstappen won again at Monza (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

1 – Max Verstappen – 9.5 – It seems increasingly clear that Verstappen will win starting from any position. In Italy, despite being punished for engine change, he went from seventh to first and triumphed with authority.

2 – Charles Leclerc – 8.5 – He made a nice pole and gave the impression of having done as much as he could in the race. He lacked pace, the performance did not match what Red Bull had prepared for Sunday and the result was another second place.

3 – George Russell – 8.0 – Russell defined third place at Monza as “slow or fast, we are always on the podium” and it is a good definition. In Italy, again, Mercedes went more slow than fast.

George Russell took the podium again (Photo: Mercedes)

4 – Carlos Sainz – 9.0 – One of Sainz’s best races in 2022. The Spaniard did well in qualifying, but started from 18th for an engine change penalty. Knowing that he needed to be aggressive, he passed people at every point on the track, great performance.

5 – Lewis Hamilton – 7.5 – He dropped a position behind Sainz and also arrived one below the Spanish rival, but with much less shine. It doesn’t erase the positive result and beautiful recovery, but it doesn’t deserve the same note either.

6 – Sergio Perez – 5.0 – It follows with absolutely opaque displays and the results are also below. Verstappen wins as he fights – and loses – with Ferrari and Mercedes. He started considerably ahead of Sainz and Hamilton and ended up behind them both.

7 – Lando Norris – 7.0 – Good result and great qualifying, taking advantage of the penalty in the middle of the grid. But here is the registration and the discount of the note for the tragic start he made, parked there and falling in line.

8 – Pierre Gasly – 8.0 – Perhaps Gasly’s best race since Baku. He took advantage of the good starting position for the penalties and stayed where he could. AlphaTauri was especially slow in Monza, a nice result.

9 – Nyck de Vries – 10.0 – Pilot of the Day! The Dutchman was called at the last minute after Albon had an appendicitis crisis and he did the trick. It equaled Williams’ best result of the year, taking advantage of a penalized half-grid and also a track that matches the car well. But it went very well.

10 – Guanyu Zhou – 7.5 – Zhou scored again and that’s important for someone so pressed for results to earn a renewal. The Chinese made a decent run, took the chance.

Guanyu Zhou now has 6 points for the season (Photo: AFP)

11 – Esteban Ocon – 5.5 – It had been a while since Ocon had such a listless run. It is true that he was one of those punished, but he did nothing in qualifying and did little in the race. He didn’t score.

12 – Mick Schumacher – 5.0 – Haas is going through a really bad phase, but Mick also dropped his pace after some good moments. Keep away from the points again.

13 – Valtteri Bottas – 4.0 – Speaking of bad times, huh? Bottas really seems to have enjoyed walking behind Zhou. Ah, again, he started from the middle of the pack and made the first turn last. What a gift…

14 – Yuki Tsunoda – 5.0 – The result itself sucks, but Yuki can’t be blamed. The Japanese started penalized last and the car is bad. It went as far as it went.

15 – Nicholas Latifi – 3.0 – I don’t know, just Nicholas Latifi. It did practically nothing, it was just Latifi. He could have scored a little better. And he came in 15th…

Kevin Magnussen is not having a good time (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

16 – Kevin Magnussen – 2.5 – Like Bottas, his performance plummeted and also lost strength in our ranking. He is another one who has been carrying the team on his back, but he already suffers with his partner and with a worse car every day.

NC – Daniel Ricciardo – 6.5 – Sounds like a lie, but Ricciardo had a good weekend until his car broke down. He made a decent start, he was in a good position, anyway, it wasn’t his fault.

NC – Lance Stroll – 4.5 – One more that can’t be blamed here, Aston Martin was a horror over the weekend.

NC – Fernando Alonso – 7.0 – A pity the break suffered, it came to good points again. It’s been a good season, although it had a less strong classification in Monza.

NC – Sebastian Vettel – 5.0 – We can practically copy the comment we made in Stroll. Two breakdowns in a car that hasn’t been doing well all weekend.

The Italian GP left something to be desired (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Italian GP – 6.5 – It wasn’t a bad race, but it was underwhelming at a great track like Monza. In comparison with the last editions, when Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo won, it was in debt.

Best GP – British GP – 9.5

Worst GP – Australian GP – 4.5

Average – 7.0

MID SEASON

1- Max Verstappen 8.8

2- Charles Leclerc 7.8

3- George Russell 7.8

4- Fernando Alonso 7.1

5- Esteban Ocon 7.0

6- Lewis Hamilton 6.9

7- Carlos Sainz 6.8

8- Lando Norris 6.8

9- Pierre Gasly 6.6

10- Sergio Perez 6.5

11- Alexander Albon 6.3

12- Sebastian Vettel 6.1

13- Valtteri Bottas 6.0

14- Lance Stroll 5.4

15- Kevin Magnussen 5.3

16- Guanyu Zhou 4.9

17- Yuki Tsunoda 4.8

18- Mick Schumacher 4.6

19- Daniel Ricciardo 4.3

20- Nicholas Latifi 3.5

Nyck de Vries – 10.0

Nico Hulkenberg – 4.8

