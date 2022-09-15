Grey’s Anatomy Found a Way to Make Up for Meredith Gray’s Absence

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is without a doubt the most successful medical series in recent years. The production is already heading for its 19th season and will have some changes that may or may not please viewers. As everyone knows, Meredith Gray is the main character and with that, actress Ellen Pompeo has been recording a lot, for almost 19 years. With so much work, Ellen decided to take it easy, so Meredith should appear a lot less in Season 19.

To make up for this lack that Doctor Gray will make, the producers chose to bring back some characters from the beginning of the series to cheer the audience up.

Old Characters Will Return in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19

A character as beloved as Meredith is Dereck’s ex, Addison Montgomery. Actress Kate Walsh has already confirmed that the character will be back in the new season. But with Meredith’s weight, one character wouldn’t be enough, so others will also progressively return.

For those who have been following the series for a long time, there will be news. Amelia Shephers and Atticus Lincoln (Link) will be back, as well as Jo Wilson and Levi Shcmitt. Who should also show up are Maggie and Winston, in addition to Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber and of course, Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman could not be missing.

But while some gain more space, others lose.

Meredith’s love interest, Dr, Nick Marsh, will also have a reduced role.

Ellen Pompeo Might Leave the Series

It is not today that the actress who gives life to Meredith, gives statements that indicate that she is ready to close the cycle and leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. In fact, in an interview, she even said that she felt naive for asking what the next story would be and for someone to say that it didn’t matter, because the series raises millions of dollars.

