Harry has a birthday. 5 facts that shook the prince’s last year

Duke of Sussex and youngest of King Charles III, Prince Harry celebrates another year of life this Thursday (15/9). He turns 38 at a rather difficult time for British royalty. Today marks a week since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The turmoil in the life of the grandson of the majesty and husband of Meghan Markle, however, did not start overnight.

When evaluating the last 12 months of Harry’s life, Column Claudia Meireles noted that Archie and Lilibet Diana’s father faced delicate moments. Check out five of them below!

1. Death of Queen Elizabeth II

On tour of England and Germany, Harry and Meghan, residents of the United States since 2020, visited charities “close to their hearts”. Little did the couple know they would be surprised by the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (8/9). The monarch was at Balmoral as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepared to attend the opening of the Well Child Awards event in London. The former Hollywood actress was to speak at the awards.

At first, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the Queen was “under medical supervision”. With the news, Harry hurriedly traveled from the English capital to Scotland, however, he did not arrive in time to say goodbye to his paternal grandmother. According to the British portal Express, he landed at the nearest airport an hour and a half after the confirmation of his death.

2. Pressure to publish a book

In July 2021, it was discovered that Prince Harry had signed a deal with publisher Penguin Random House to release a book about the ups and downs of his life. In the face of all the controversies he and Meghan Markle have been embroiled in lately, there is concern that the intimate and heartfelt revelations will fuel more trouble with the rest of the royals.

A date has not yet been set for the release, but Tom Bower , royal biographer believes that it could come out in November, which was denied by a source close to the prince. With the death of the queen, the book may only hit shelves in 2023, so he can add information about the sad moment he is going through, believes The Sun.

During a surprise appearance at a polo match last August, the Duke of Sussex announced that $1.5 million of the proceeds will be donated to charities.

3. Bullshit with employers

Without receiving a salary and real sponsorships, Harry had to make deals with big companies to support himself. He has signed contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Penguin Random House, the publisher that will publish the prince’s memoir. However, the lack of content almost made the two giants of streaming put an end to the deal made with the couple. With the pair’s recent moves, however, the pacts remain firm and strong.

Harry was also pressured to terminate the deal with Netflix. In November, royal experts urged the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II to “tear up” the deal with the platform over the depiction of Princess Diana on the sitcom The Crown.

Author of biographies about members of the Windsor dynasty, Angela Levin defended the thesis that family should come first in the life of the Duke of Sussex: “Harry remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should break the deal and defend his mother.” The writer added, in an interview with The Mirror: “What is most important? Money or defending the mother? It’s surprising that he can’t find a voice in it.”

4. Problems at home

In August, the couple became alert after a puma, also known as a puma, was spotted prowling around the California region of Montecito, where the Sussex family lives. According to the British portal The Sun, Harry and Meghan were told that they needed to protect the mansion where they live against possible attacks by the animal. To buy the property, the couple paid US$ 19.9 million, equivalent to R$ 80 million, in quotations at the time.

In August, the couple became alert after a puma, also known as a puma, was spotted prowling around the California region of Montecito, where the Sussex family lives. According to the British portal The Sun, Harry and Meghan were told that they needed to protect the mansion where they live against possible attacks by the animal. To buy the property, the couple paid US$ 19.9 million, equivalent to R$ 80 million, in quotations at the time.

Famous for hosting several celebrities – such as Ashton Kutcher, Natalie Portman and Oprah Winfrey – Montecito was the chosen retreat for Harry and Meghan after the royal departure. Little did they know that the redoubt would give them quite a headache. Not to mention the fear of encountering the cougar and other animals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their mansion almost invaded twice in 12 days. In the period in question, the police responded to two calls, one on May 19. The other, on the 31st of the same month.

5. Fight for security

In January, Harry got into a fight against the British government and the royal family. The reason for the conflict? He wanted private security while traveling around the UK. In a document, the prince claimed to feel “insecure” in the country, reason to pay for his own protection, as well as that of his wife and two children. As they resigned from high-ranking posts in the British Crown, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were left without the taxpayer-funded police defense team.

The controversy began with the prince wanting the country to pay for private police protection while he was in the UK. The Interior Ministry, however, did not authorize the funding. Faced with the obstacle, the Duke of Sussex requested a judicial review against the government’s decision and suggested paying for the security team. In Harry’s assessment, returning to the site without police safeguards would be “a very great personal risk”.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, has served two combat missions in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” a source said at the time. Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II denied having to finance her grandson’s costs.

