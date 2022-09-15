Heinz Ketchup Will Have to Change Label After Elizabeth II’s Death

The multinational Heinz will have to change the labels of ketchup bottles in the United Kingdom after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which occurred last Thursday (8).

According to the British tabloid Mirror, the change is due to the Royal Warrant, a document that allows a company to use the royal coat of arms on products and in the marketing of them in exchange for providing goods and services to royalty.

During her period in power, Queen Elizabeth II wore a coat of arms with the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters accompanied by the words “by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen”. In the case of Heinz ketchup, for example, this symbol is displayed on the top and front of bottles sold in the UK.

What will change? With the death of the monarch, the image must be changed to the coat of arms of King Charles III.

Other brands will also need to change the labels, in addition to Heinz, such as the British brand Twinings teas and Bollinger champagnes, which will have to change the product design or enter an updated request.

Royal Warrants are awarded to around 30 companies per annum. The RWH (Royal Warrants Holders Association) said companies must prove that the royal house regularly uses their products and that “applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an adequate environmental and sustainability policy and plan of action”.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coat of arms Image: Getty Images

More companies used the title during the Queen’s tenure Elizabeth II, such as Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Premier Foods, Unilever, British Sugar, Britvic, Martini, Dubonnet and Johnnie Walker.

Companies can reapply to secure the title as long as they prove they provide “goods or services on a regular and ongoing basis to royal families for at least five years out of the last seven.”

