Hellraiser, with Jamie Clayton, on the cover of the magazine

The magazine fangoria released the cover of its next edition, highlighting Hellraisernew film in the franchise with Jamie Clayton like Pinhead.

According to the director David Brucknerthe story follows Riley, played by Odessa A’zionaddressing his drug addiction.

“It’s the story of a young woman, struggling with drug addiction and compulsive behavior, who accidentally comes into contact with a mystery box,” says Bruckner. “And chaos ensues.”

The first images of the film were released a few days ago, featuring Clayton and an unreleased Cenobite for the project. Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo and Hiam Abbass complete the cast.

Directed by Bruckner, the script is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. The three worked on the film The Dark House, starring Rebecca Hall.

Hellraiser arrives on Hulu in october 7th.