Hellraiser, with Jamie Clayton, on the cover of the magazine

Admin 8 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

The magazine fangoria released the cover of its next edition, highlighting Hellraisernew film in the franchise with Jamie Clayton like Pinhead.

According to the director David Brucknerthe story follows Riley, played by Odessa A’zionaddressing his drug addiction.

“It’s the story of a young woman, struggling with drug addiction and compulsive behavior, who accidentally comes into contact with a mystery box,” says Bruckner. “And chaos ensues.”

The first images of the film were released a few days ago, featuring Clayton and an unreleased Cenobite for the project. Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo and Hiam Abbass complete the cast.

Directed by Bruckner, the script is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. The three worked on the film The Dark House, starring Rebecca Hall.

Hellraiser arrives on Hulu in october 7th.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Rare quotes from Jason Sudeikis about paternity while co-parenting with ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being present is a good quality’

Your biggest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis offered glimpses into his life as a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved