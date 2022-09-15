House Of The Dragon Is Proving Daenerys Is The Greatest Dragon Rider

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for House of the Dragon and Book: Fire and Blooddragon house effectively establishes War of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as the greatest dragon rider ever. Featuring the heyday of the Targaryen government, the War of Thrones‘ shows a time when the dragon population is at its peak after the Doom of Valyria. While dragon house has an abundance of dragons and dragon riders, the Mother of Dragons still manages to outperform all known dragon riders with one small detail.

from HBO dragon house covers the Targaryen Civil War, which marks the end of the existence of dragons across the realm. Historically, the Dance of Dragons severely depletes the dragon population, causing them to go extinct for over a century, with the last known dragon dying out during the latter part of King Aegon III’s reign. Fast forward to War of Thrones At the end of the first season, Daenerys enters the funeral pyre of Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and miraculously emerges with three dragons, Rhaegal, Viserion and Drogon, signifying the rebirth of dragons in a new era. But it’s only in War of Thrones‘ in the Season 5 finale that Daenerys becomes a dragon rider, escaping the Children of the Harpy on Drogon’s back.

With the launch of dragon house In Episode 4, the series has already introduced Syrax, Caraxes and Seasmoke alongside their dragon riders: Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy), Daemon (Matt Smith) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate/John Macmillan), respectively. , with more to come as the show progresses. However, there’s one thing all these dragon riders have in common that Daenerys doesn’t share: dragon saddles. like horses, dragon houseDragons’s use saddles to bind their dragon riders. Daenerys, however, is never seen wearing a dragon saddle for the entire duration of War of Thrones.

Why Daenerys never used a saddle to ride dragons in the GOT

A Song of Ice and Fire series has always been ambiguous about Daenerys’ status as a dragon mount, but George RR Martin’s book, fire and blood(and dragon house season 1) finally confirms that dragon riders did indeed wear saddles (and even dragon armor) during their fights and flights. While it’s not unheard of to ride a dragon without a saddle, it’s also not that common, with the only known previous accounts of Rhaenyra’s children – Aegon III on Stormcloud (who somehow survived and later became king) and Joffrey Velaryon on Syrax ( who died.) So it really is a gravity-defying feat to ride a dragon (on several occasions and some in battle) and cling to it without falling like Daenerys Targaryen; even Prince Daemon Targaryen flew in a dragon saddle (albeit untied) before delivering the final blow to Aemond Targaryen in the Battle Above the Gods Eye.

Additionally, War of Thrones‘ Daenerys definitely has the resources to order a dragon saddle for Drogon, especially after his return to Mereen. Obtaining such an item may have been a challenge, however, as the latter was likely burned in King’s Landing. Another thing to consider is the availability of Valyrian steel reforging, which would mean that dragon saddle blueprints could still exist somewhere in Westeros. And if not, Daenerys could have asked Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) to draw one like he did with Bran Stark’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) special horse saddle. Either way, it would have made her experience of riding the dragon more comfortable, whether she needed one or not.

War of Thrones‘ the omission of the dragon saddle certainly raises more than a few eyebrows because of its inconsistency with dragon house. Granted that Daenerys is completely self-taught and hasn’t had a chance to learn like the rest of the Targaryen brood, she clearly has the upper hand in terms of dragon control. Meanwhile dragon house expands on her dragon lore, Daenerys Targaryen’s accomplishments are only more outstanding. All of this proves that she doesn’t need an entire house to solidify her greatness – whether as the greatest dragon rider of all time or the greatest Targaryen who ever lived.