how new Range Rover brings peace to your ears

Noise canceling headphones are becoming more and more popular and therefore cheaper.

The technology is able to cancel out most of the external noises and guarantee extra isolation to those who use them. Although it has not yet expanded among automobiles, the feature is already common in some luxury brands, such as Cadillac and Lexus.

As such manufacturers do not officially sell their models in Brazil, we had to wait a little longer to see more cars with this feature in our market. And one of the latest is the new Range Rover.

The ultra-luxury SUV has speakers capable of reducing unpleasant driving noise. Just imagine how much noise the extra wide tires make. They are precisely the biggest targets of the noise cancellation system. Driving through a pothole becomes less audible and, according to Land Rover, the mechanism also increases safety, as it makes the driver less tired and, consequently, increases the degree of alertness and reduces the driver’s response time on trips.

According to the British brand, sensors are used in each of the wheels to emit a counter frequency capable of reducing road noise to the extreme. After detecting them, the speakers reproduce the opposite frequency and cancel out most of the noise. The SUV has speakers built into the seats to increase the instrument’s efficiency. There is a curiosity: as in other cars, the technology works even with the sound off. It’s exactly the same principle as headphones.

“Land Rover’s active noise cancellation function is linked to the Meridian Signature sound system. It works as follows: very high-precision microphones are installed in the vehicle’s wheel arches, which capture external sounds produced during driving (mainly by the contact of the tires with the asphalt) and the system “inverts” the signal captured inside the vehicle through 13 speakers located inside the car, including the headrests”, explains Tiago Yoshitake, Product Manager at Land Rover.

You can even get excited by the sound of a sports engine or the wind passing through the body, after all, who doesn’t like the feeling of speed that these elements offer? But not all automotive noises are as pleasant, sometimes even these sounds become unpleasant.

Of course, it’s still something restricted to premium models, but like other technologies, cancellers should become popular among the most “affordable” cars over the years.

Although it is a luxurious sedan by Brazilian standards, the Honda Accord was a good example of the use of the device among the most popular cars in the North American market. Too bad it stopped being imported to Brazil.

It is not always necessary to cancel out all the noises, as some of them are pleasant to the ears. The devil is in the little things that won’t be missed. This is not to say that all unpleasant sounds are completely nullable, the principle is to decrease most of them or make them less audible.

Most consumers are used to soundproofing features for many decades in the industry, among them is insulation with efficient acoustic blankets. This is getting more and more sophisticated, and with it, has come to include outputs such as quieter tires. It is something that perhaps already equips the car that is in your garage, but which has become even more technological in the case of electric cars. As the models of this type do not emit engine noise, it is necessary that the running and finishing sounds are better taken care of, and that is where the role of ultra silent tires comes in.

The engine is in another luxury SUV sold in Brazil, the ultra-technological BMW iX, whose tires are produced especially for it by Pirelli. The set of tires has inside material capable of absorbing the running sounds that would be transmitted inside the car. Sounds like the sound is coming. The sound of silence.

