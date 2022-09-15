Hungary is an ‘electoral autocracy’, says European Parliament | World

The rule of law in Hungary was degraded to the point where the country became “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy”highlighted a European Parliament resolution passed this Thursday by 433 votes in favour, 123 against and 28 abstentions.

The long 48-page resolution “deeply regrets that the lack of decisive action” by the European Union (EU) has allowed this to happen in Hungary, a country ruled since 2010 by ultraconservative nationalist Viktor Orbán.

The document also calls on European institutions to “pay more attention to the systemic dismantling of the rule of law” in the country.

The European Parliament press service stressed that “Hungary can no longer be considered a full democracy”.

According to the resolution, Hungary should not receive funds for post-pandemic recovery if it does not comply with EU recommendations on the rule of law and court rulings.

The EU adopted the so-called Conditionality Mechanism, whereby each country in the bloc could only receive resources for its recovery if respect for the rule of law was verified internally.

In July, Hungary’s Minister of Social Inclusion resigned after a speech by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that she called a Nazi. When talking about immigration in Europe, he stated that Europeans do not want to become mestizos. See more details in the video below: